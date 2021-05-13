Greater Helena Gives sets fundraising record

Greater Helena Gives raised a record $215,986 for 89 nonprofit organizations in its recent 24-hour fundraiser, noting there were 1,051 donors and that it had raised 35% more from what was a record the year before.

The fundraiser, a celebration of philanthropy in the community, was May 6-7. The Helena Area Community Foundation celebrated its seventh year of hosting the event, which is said to be the largest online fundraiser for the Helena area.

Last year, the community raised $159,710 for 74 local nonprofits, which was a record at the time.

“In addition to breaking all our previous records, these results also exceeded our wildest hopes,” organizers said.

Emily Frazier, the foundation's executive director, told members of Hometown Helena, an informal community group, on Thursday, that the foundation was “ecstatic” that all the previous records were broken.

“We were hoping we might hit 1,000 donors. We beat that,” she said. “We were hoping we would beat what we raised last year. We shattered that.”

She thanked the community.

“Eighty-nine nonprofits will sleep a little easier for a while because they got some funding they really needed,” she said.