Greater Helena Gives hits new record with $230K in donations

The eighth annual Greater Helena Gives fundraising event Thursday and Friday hit another record, bringing in $230,081, according to early results posted Saturday.

“WOW! Helena, you've blown us away with your kindness!” event organizers posted at 7 p.m. Friday on the www.greaterhelenagives.org website. More money was still rolling in Saturday, long after Friday's 6 p.m. deadline.

The contributions by about 977 donors will go to a record 96 nonprofit organizations that signed up to benefit from the 24-hour online giving campaign focused on raising money and drawing attention to the local nonprofit community.

“We broke the fundraising record without breaking the donor record … that means people just gave more! How generous is our community?” said Emily Frazier, executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF), which oversees the fundraising event which started 6 p.m. May 5 and ended at 6 p.m. May 6.

The website, https://www.greaterhelenagives.org, will remain open for donations through the weekend if people still want to give.

HACF said nonprofits received unprecedented levels of donations. St. Peter’s Health raised $23,740 — also a new record, and 31 nonprofits raised $2,000 or more, which is personally significant to the Helena Area Community Foundation.

“Most of our grants are made in amounts up to $2,000, so seeing how many nonprofits raise that much or more in 24 hours really cements the value of this program in terms of helping nonprofits build infrastructure," Frazier said.

“Given all the things that are happening in our communities — donors worrying about inflation, more and more public events returning to the greater Helena area — we’re just really honored that Helena showed up in such a big way, and proved how important Greater Helena Gives to them as well, “ she said.

Organizers were hoping to bring in more than the $216,185 raised by 1,058 separate donations for 89 nonprofits last year, Frazier said. This year she had hoped to get over 1,500 donors.

So far, in its first seven years it had raised $679,511, Frazier said. Of that, $375,895 has been raised in the last two years alone. It has grown from $40,000 for 54 nonprofits in 2015 to $216,185 for 89 nonprofits in 2021.

This latest year will push the fundraising total to more than $909,000.

This story has been updated from an earlier online version.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

