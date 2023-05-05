Greater Helena Gives had a record year in its fundraising marathon earlier this week, and the money keeps coming in.

As of Friday afternoon, the event that benefits 110 Helena-area nonprofits had raised $267,572 through 1,195 donors. While the event officially ended 8 p.m. Thursday, organizers said they would continue to take in money until 8 p.m. Monday.

Last year’s fundraiser brought in $230,081 from 997 donors for 96 nonprofits, which at the time was a record.

“We had a great year,” said Emily Frazier, executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, which organized the event.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society was the top nonprofit to benefit, receiving $22,426 from 165 donors and next was St. Peter’s Health with $22,000 from 45 donors.

“We are so grateful for such a supportive community that always shows up for us,” said Cassidy Cook, director of development and communications for the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

“Greater Helena Gives always helps our budget - we raise money to help us pay for all the dog and cat food every year during Greater Helena Gives,” she said in an email.

Helena Food Share was third with $12,645 from 105 donors; YWCA Helena was fourth with $11,944 from 70 donors and the Helena Area Community Foundation was fifth with $11,856 from 34 donors.

Frazier said there were a couple of $10,000 matching grants.

She believes one reason the fundraiser has brought in more money year after is that people are getting familiar with the event.

“I think some of our relationships are deepening,” Frazier said, adding that nonprofits are also seeing it as an event they can build off of.

Even though Greater Helena Gives is successful, Frazier said she cannot help but feel some pre-fundraiser jitters every year.

“I’m always nervous and always kicking myself afterward, blown away by the generosity of this community,” she said. “Helena supports its nonprofits very well.”

For more information on Greater Helena Gives, go to https://www.greaterhelenagives.org/