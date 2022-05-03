Greater Helena Gives event to help area nonprofits

The Helena Area Community Foundation will have its eighth annual Greater Helena Gives fundraising event Thursday and Friday, and a record number of 96 nonprofit organizations have signed up to benefit.

Greater Helena Gives is the foundation's annual 24-hour online giving campaign focused on raising money and drawing attention to the local nonprofit community.

The impact in this one 24-hour period is staggering for the nonprofits in our communities, said Emily Frazier, Helena Area Community Foundation executive director.

“That’s 96 different missions, 96 visions of what our community could look like, and 96 different reasons to visit www.greaterhelenagives.org,” Frazier said, adding it’s the largest number of nonprofits ever to register.

She said the foundation wants each of these local nonprofits to find the support they need to do their best work.

The event starts at 6 p.m. May 5 and continues to 6 p.m. May 6.

Organizers are hoping to bring in more than the $216,185 raised by 1,058 separate donations for 89 nonprofits last year, Frazier said. This year she hopes to get over 1,500 donors.

So far, in its first seven years it has raised $679,511, Frazier said. Of that, $375,895 has been raised in the last two years alone. It has grown from $40,000 for 54 nonprofits in 2015 to $216,185 for 89 nonprofits in 2021.

The Helena Area Community Foundation was started in late 1994 under the umbrella of the Montana Community Foundation, as the Lewis and Clark Community Foundation serving residents of Lewis and Clark County.

People can give directly to the nonprofit organization that they want to support or contribute to the Greater Helena Gives community fund that is share by all the nonprofits.

Other events are planned throughout the week.

On Wednesday, the Blackfoot River Brewing Taproom is hosting the Helena Area Community Foundation to kick off Greater Helena Gives. Blackfoot will donate $1 for every beer sold that evening to be shared among the nonprofits participating in the event.

Frazier said there will be a donor lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Opportunity Bank at 1400 Prospect Ave., where people can learn more about some of the nonprofits.

She said donations have gone up considerably the last couple of years. Prior to 2020 the event never broke $100,000.

Frazier said people were in lockdown due to COVID-19 during 2020, but were not frantic about it.

“People were in a place where they wanted to help,” she said.

Frazier said she is worried about collections this year, but is encouraged by the growing number of nonprofits participating.

“Our hope is it will continue to grow,” she said.

For more on the event, go to: https://www.greaterhelenagives.org/

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

