The Helena Area Community Foundation will have its 2023 Greater Helena Gives annual Giving Day starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers said 110 local nonprofits are signed up for this year’s giving day through the Greater Helena Gives website, a new record for the greater Helena area! Sponsored prizes will be announced throughout the day on the Helena Area Community Foundation Facebook page by our 2023 Greater Helena Gives Sponsors.

Several local events for donors, nonprofits, and families will be occurring over the 24-hour giving campaign and can be found at www.greaterhelenagives.org.

In 2022 this event raised over $233,000 for 96 nonprofits.

Scenic Brew will have themed beverages and fun family button making events with Child Care Connections from 9-11 a.m. on May 4. Opportunity Bank is hosting two donor lounges on May 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1400 Prospect Ave. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2090 Cromwell Dixon Lane.

At Cottonwood Agile Learning Center at 322 Fuller Ave., Cottonwood learners will be preparing and serving Reibekuchen (German Pancakes), banana pancakes, and gluten-free, vegan pumpkin pancakes from 12 to 12:45 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, Child Care Connections and TDS Telecom (a GHG sponsor) will be at Big Dipper Ice Cream with button making supplies.

Big Dipper Ice Cream will be scooping up Mango Pineapple Sorbet and Dairy Free Key Lime (Yellow and Green Flavors!) in the month of May in support of the giving day.

Blackfoot River Brewing Co. will be hosting the Greater Helena Gives closing party from 5-8 p.m. May 4. People can watch the final tallies come in and hear the final prizes announced.

For more information, contact Emily Frazier, HACF Executive Director at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or via telephone at (406) 441-4955.