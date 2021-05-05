Greater Helena Gives event begins Thursday

Greater Helena Gives, a 24-hour period of giving in the community and the largest online fundraising event for the Helena area, begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Last year, the community raised a record $159,710 for 74 local nonprofits. This year, 88 local nonprofits are signed up to participate, organizers said.
The event, the seventh year hosted by the Helena Area Community Foundation, continues until 6 p.m. Friday.
Donors can go to www.greaterhelenagives.org and make multiple donations to various nonprofits in a single transaction.
While the official giving day ends Friday, the site will remain open for donations through Monday.
Prizes are available for nonprofits to win throughout the giving period. For more information on the prizes available, go to www.greaterhelenagives.org/prizes.
Returning this year, HACF has continued to host the GHG Community Fund. Donations to the GHG Community Fund are shared equally among all participating organizations.
Scenic Brew and Big Dipper Ice Cream are also offering Greater Helena Gives-themed specials. At Scenic Brew, people can celebrate with a cold lemon velvet frappe or a hot green mint white mocha. Big Dipper Ice Cream is offering a honeydew and pineapple sorbet in honor of the event, and will be sharing proceeds from sales of the special flavor.
HACF thanks people who gave in past years, and encourages them to contribute again.
Go to www.greaterhelenagives.org to learn more about the participating nonprofits.