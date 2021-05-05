Greater Helena Gives event begins Thursday

Greater Helena Gives, a 24-hour period of giving in the community and the largest online fundraising event for the Helena area, begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Last year, the community raised a record $159,710 for 74 local nonprofits. This year, 88 local nonprofits are signed up to participate, organizers said.

The event, the seventh year hosted by the Helena Area Community Foundation, continues until 6 p.m. Friday.

Donors can go to www.greaterhelenagives.org and make multiple donations to various nonprofits in a single transaction.

While the official giving day ends Friday, the site will remain open for donations through Monday.

Prizes are available for nonprofits to win throughout the giving period. For more information on the prizes available, go to www.greaterhelenagives.org/prizes.

Returning this year, HACF has continued to host the GHG Community Fund. Donations to the GHG Community Fund are shared equally among all participating organizations.