Great Falls Tribune to be printed in Helena starting July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Tribune announced Friday it is closing its print shop and the newspaper will be printed in Helena beginning in July.

The move means 21 people will lose their jobs, said Tribune Editor Grady Higgins. It does not impact newsroom or advertising jobs, or print deadlines, he said.

"The Tribune remains committed to pursuing great journalism, effectively serving our advertisers and working for the greater good of our communities while at the same time positioning ourselves for an increasingly digital and mobile world. We remain deeply committed to serving the Great Falls and the surrounding communities," Higgins said.

The Tribune, which is owned by Gannett, has a contract with the Lee Enterprises-owned Independent Record to provide print production for its products. The July 2 edition of the Tribune will be printed in Helena on July 1.

The IR print shop will also take over printing of the Global Guardian, a weekly newspaper distributed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

The Independent Record print shop also prints The Montana Standard, the daily newspaper in Butte.

The Tribune will help laid off employees receive unemployment assistance and help them find new employment, including possible jobs at other Gannett locations, Higgins said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2