Great Falls man identified in fatal crash north of Helena

A Great Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a crash north of Helena on Tuesday.

Juan Kuka, a 23-year-old man from Great Falls, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 200 just west of it's junction with U.S. Highway 287, called Bowman's Corner. Montana Highway Patrol reports that an axle on a trailer hauled by an Ford F-350 traveling westbound came off, crossed into oncoming traffic and went through the windshield of Kuka's Ford Fusion, killing him.

Kuka died at the scene, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Both the driver of the pickup and Kuka were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered to be a factor.

The next of kin have been notified and Kuka's body has been released to a Great Falls funeral home.

The accident occurred at around 10:47 a.m.

