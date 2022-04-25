Great Falls man dies in rollover north of Helena

A 27-year-old Great Falls man has died from the injuries he suffered in a rollover crash last week near Helena.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. April 19 on Interstate 15 about 25 miles north of town, according to an incident report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier that went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. He was transported to Benefis Health System in Great Falls and died the next morning.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Authorities do not suspect that alcohol, drugs or speed were involved.

The road conditions were listed as bare and dry.

The name of the deceased was not reported.

