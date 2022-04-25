 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical top story

Great Falls man dies in rollover north of Helena

  • 0
emergency light stockimage

A 27-year-old Great Falls man has died from the injuries he suffered in a rollover crash last week near Helena.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. April 19 on Interstate 15 about 25 miles north of town, according to an incident report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier that went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. He was transported to Benefis Health System in Great Falls and died the next morning.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Authorities do not suspect that alcohol, drugs or speed were involved.

The road conditions were listed as bare and dry.

The name of the deceased was not reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is significance of Israel's status quo on al-Aqsa Mosque compound?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News