Great Falls man charged with assaulting partner

During an interview with the lodge owner, a deputy was told that the owner did not observe any ATVs or 4-wheelers parked near victim's camper.

The deputy meeting the woman noticed a U-shaped injury that had several stitches in it on the side of her shaved head. He later obtained hospital records indicating the woman had received life-saving surgery.

The woman was initially reluctant to speak with the deputy, but during a second interview a few hours later she reported that she and the defendant were camping near the lodge with a 6-year-old when she was assaulted. The woman said the defendant had been drinking all day Sept. 5. The defendant and victim began to argue about 9 p.m. in the camper while in the presence of the minor.

According to the woman, the defendant began "smacking" her in the side of the head with an open hand several times. She said she was unsure if the blows caused her to blackout or lose consciousness. She reported that after he hit her in the head he kicked her in the ribs as she was standing in the entryway of the camper.

The victim reportedly didn't feel well after this and the following morning the defendant left and went to Great Falls before returning to the lodge. She reportedly went to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.