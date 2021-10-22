Great Falls-based Benefis announces purchase of Helena Imaging

Benefis Health System announced the acquisition of Helena Imaging on Friday, which includes two outpatient radiology locations that will operate under the name Benefis Helena Imaging.

This adds to the recent foothold the Great Falls-based health care group is making in Helena, a market that is already served by providers such as St. Peter’s Health and PureView.

The Benefis Health Imaging location at 3510 Ptarmigan Lane offers MRI services, and the 25 Medical Park Drive location offers computed tomography (CT), mammography, ultrasound and X-ray imaging, Benefits officials said.

Officials did not release the purchase price.

Dr. Randy Sibbitt, radiologist at Benefis Helena Imaging, said in a news release that being part of Benefis allows for more consistent care for patients.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to remain in our home offices, while growing with the technological and other resources Benefis is dedicating to radiology services in Helena,” he said.

All Benefis Helena Imaging providers are fellowship-trained in radiology, and they offer more expertise in neuroradiology, interventional radiology and body-imaging, Benefis said.