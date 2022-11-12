Great Divide's opening is first in Montana ski season

Hundreds flocked to Great Divide Ski Area above Marysville Saturday for a sunny opening day to the ski season, the earliest in the state by a little more than an hour.

Owner Rose Crawford said they initially planned a 10 a.m. opening, but moved it up to 8:45 a.m. to give people more hours to enjoy the day and to fire up the chairlift ahead of Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, which straddles the Idaho and Montana border and opened Saturday at 10 a.m.

As is tradition, Great Divide offered the first chairlift rides in Montana for the 2022-2023 season.

"We're thrilled to be open and to share this excitement with so many people," Crawford said in an interview Saturday morning while tending the Missing Lynx bar at the base of the slopes.

She said opening day is special for her and her family. She ran various aspects of the business from 2010 until becoming co-owner in 2020.

Tim Crawford, Rose's father-in-law who is in his 70s, prepared to step into his skis for his first run just shortly after opening.

Tim said he still skis "at a good level" and that the family always looks forward to opening day.

"I grew up in Helena, so I've been skiing this place since I was a kid in the '60s," he said.

He credited the recent storms that blew through the area for the early start to the season.

"That's a good way to start; two feet of snow in November," he said.

Rose said she expected about 500 attendees, but at least that many had arrived by 10 a.m. with more streaming into the parking lot.

Good Luck was the only lift operating, so the line snaked nearly halfway up the headwall above the lodge.

Ella Rowland of Helena said she started skiing at Great Divide when she moved to town seven years ago. Rowland said she has been looking forward to skiing "since last season."

"When I heard they were opening today, I took off work so I could be here," she said.

She said Great Divide is among her favorites, especially due to its proximity.

"All my friends can pile in a car and head up here for the day," she said.

One of those friends is Remigio Mouledous, also from Helena, who said the hill offers a welcoming community, and despite its friendly confines, a skier "can spend all day here and get lost in all the different areas."

During peak season, Rose said Great Divide employs about 90 people, but like many employers across the state, it has a hard time finding workers.

She said she has "done some adjustments in wages," and offers benefits, including a season pass, lift tickets for other hills and free lessons.

Rose said she hopes the work culture will also attract employees.

Early winter conditions did limit the skiing Saturday to one run, the Good Luck trail into Broadway. Two terrain parks were also open with one jump and a few rails and boxes.

"When I was a kid, you didn't ski before Christmas," he said.

Adult full-day lift tickets are $64. Prices drop throughout the day. Great Divide also sells hourly lift tickets and punch cards.

Hours of operation, current conditions and updated pricing can be found at skigd.com.