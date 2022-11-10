 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Great Divide to kick off Montana's ski season this weekend

  • 0
Great Divide

Montana’s 2022-23 ski season will kick off this weekend with the opening of Great Divide Ski Area.

The ski area will be operating the Good Luck Chairlift and Backyard Rope Tow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with limited terrain open with a few terrain park features.

Lift tickets will be $20, and a free donut will be offered to the first 100 people in line.

Brett Veltri will be playing live music in the Missing Lynx Saloon from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Call 406-449-3746 or visit www.skigd.com for more information.

Great Divide Ski Area held its annual pond skim event April 3 to mark the end of the season. Nearly 100 skiers and snowboarders lined up for the chance to hit the pond.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Were stone tools important parts of the human identity before opposable thumbs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News