Great Divide to kick off Montana's ski season this weekend

Montana’s 2022-23 ski season will kick off this weekend with the opening of Great Divide Ski Area.

The ski area will be operating the Good Luck Chairlift and Backyard Rope Tow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with limited terrain open with a few terrain park features.

Lift tickets will be $20, and a free donut will be offered to the first 100 people in line.

Brett Veltri will be playing live music in the Missing Lynx Saloon from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Call 406-449-3746 or visit www.skigd.com for more information.