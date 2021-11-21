Great Divide Ski Area has surprise opening today

Great Divide Ski Area will kick off the ski and snowboard season with a surprise opening of the Good Luck Chairlift from noon to 4 p.m. today.

“It's been a dry fall in the Helena Area but we have had enough cold nights to get one trail made with 100% man-made snow,” the ski area said in a Facebook announcement this morning.

The Good Luck Chairlift will take customers to a combined Good Luck to Broadway Trail that is 3,000 feet long with a little more than 600 feet of vertical. The trail is limited in width with early season conditions and is not recommended for beginners.

Terrain Park features will not be open today.

Lift tickets for today cost $10 and are available at the ticket desk.

The ski area will be closed Monday through Thursday and be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. There will be no night skiing next week.

Call 406-449-3746 or visit www.skigd.com for more information.

