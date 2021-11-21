Great Divide Ski Area has surprise opening Sunday

Great Divide Ski Area kicked off the ski and snowboard season with a surprise opening of the Good Luck Chairlift Sunday afternoon.

“It's been a dry fall in the Helena Area but we have had enough cold nights to get one trail made with 100% man-made snow,” the ski area said in a Facebook announcement Sunday morning.

The Good Luck Chairlift took customers to a combined Good Luck to Broadway Trail that was 3,000 feet long with a little more than 600 feet of vertical. The trail for intermediate and advanced skiers was limited in width with early season conditions, and Terrain Park features remained closed.

The ski area will be closed Monday through Thursday and be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. There will be no night skiing next week but the Terrain Park is expected to be open.

Call 406-449-3746 or visit www.skigd.com for more information.

