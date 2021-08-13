Grease fire sparked Dam Bar blaze, fire chief says

The blaze that burned a longtime Canyon Ferry bar and restaurant to the ground was caused by a grease fire in the kitchen, the chief of the local volunteer fire department that battled the flames said Friday.

Fire Chief Casey Jones of the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said the Aug. 7 fire at the Dam Bar at 8030 Canyon Ferry Road started in the kitchen and from behind the stove.

“I’m pretty sure it was from grease,” Jones said, adding neither he nor others found anything suspicious at the scene to make them think otherwise.

One firefighter was slightly injured after he had rolled on his ankle, but was able to respond to a plane crash north of Helena on Wednesday, Jones said.

The building burned to the foundation.

Jones did not have a damage estimate. The owners had put up the bar for sale for $1.3 million and said they were ready to close the deal with new owners within the next few days.

The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Saturday while the bar owned by Nancy and Steve Rushford was open for business. The Rushfords were not at the bar at the time of the fire and returned to Montana on Monday.