Grease fire sparked Dam Bar blaze, fire chief says

The blaze that burned a longtime Canyon Ferry bar and restaurant to the ground was caused by a grease fire in the kitchen, the chief of the local volunteer fire department that battled the flames said Friday.
Fire Chief Casey Jones of the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said the Aug. 7 fire at the Dam Bar at 8030 Canyon Ferry Road started in the kitchen and from behind the stove.
“I’m pretty sure it was from grease,” Jones said, adding neither he nor others found anything suspicious at the scene to make them think otherwise.
One firefighter was slightly injured after he had rolled on his ankle, but was able to respond to a plane crash north of Helena on Wednesday, Jones said.
The building burned to the foundation.
Jones did not have a damage estimate. The owners had put up the bar for sale for $1.3 million and said they were ready to close the deal with new owners within the next few days.
The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Saturday while the bar owned by Nancy and Steve Rushford was open for business. The Rushfords were not at the bar at the time of the fire and returned to Montana on Monday.
"It was much worse than we expected," Steve Rushford said Friday. "We had heard it was leveled, but when we arrived there was a big pile of rubble."
Steve Rushford said he was told the fire had started when the cooks had a hard time getting the grill to heat up and flames started shooting up from behind the grill. Staff had trouble extinguishing the blaze and a volunteer firefighter who was a customer helped evacuate the building.
Rushford said the sale of the bar to new owners was to be completed soon, but said the sale is now up in the air at this point.
He said they plan to open a beer garden and outdoor grill at the site by Aug. 21, if the state allows them.
The bar was known as O’Malley’s Tavern before the Rushfords bought it, and it had several owners prior. The Rushfords said the bar had existed in one form or another for 60-70 years, and Steve Rushford said someone recently told him that part of the original structure was more than 100 years old.
