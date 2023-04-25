The Grateful Bread bakery will be opening in the Lewis and Clark Library café kiosk on May 1, officials said Tuesday.

It will be known as the “Grateful Bread Bookery & Café” and will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Grateful Bread owner Rainey Keating said it will feature grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh-baked goods, coffee, espresso, lotus tea and Italian sodas.

“We love the library and are so excited about opening this location,” Keating said.

Lewis and Clark Library Director John Finn said the library was thrilled to Grateful Bread moving into the café area.

"The space has been virtually unoccupied since the library reopened after the remodel," he said in a news release.

"It is a beautiful space and a focal point of the lobby renovation,” Finn stated.