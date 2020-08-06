Grandstreet Theatre presents a charming tale of Frog and Toad to bring you out of hibernation

Not only did “A Year With Frog and Toad” hop into the Grandstreet lineup last minute, but more changes are coming.

“Matilda,” which was to open in spring and then rescheduled to October, and the Christmas show, “Annie,” will both be replaced with small-cast shows, said Poole.

“We’ll try to do bare bones theater,” said Poole to keep the doors open. Grandstreet has a $17,000 revenue hole to deal with, due to the cancellation of “The Sound of Music.”

“It’s a tough time for the theater business around the country,” he said. “A lot of theater people are reconsidering their line of work. Everyone is having to find a path forward.”

To protect the cast and audience during the pandemic, Grandstreet is limiting the audience to 40 in the theater. Upon arrival, audience members are screened and their temperatures are taken with an infrared thermometer. All audience, cast and staff wear face masks throughout the show.

Rows of theater seats are cordoned off, so that social distancing can be maintained.

Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.