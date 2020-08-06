Grandstreet Theatre presents a charming tale of Frog and Toad to bring you out of hibernation

In fairy tales, princes sometimes turn into frogs.
But at Grandstreet Theatre, it’s a Captain that got turned into a frog.
To be exact Captain Von Trapp from “The Sound of Music” has been transformed over the past few weeks into Frog in “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
Actor Carlton Ryker isn’t complaining about the bait-and-switch, mind you.
Ryker, a Los Angeles actor who is returning to Grandstreet Theatre for his third season, was all ready to be Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”
Rehearsals were about to start, and the production was going to be outdoors at Hill Park.
But then, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lewis & Clark County began to spike, and the health department pulled the plug on “The Sound of Music.”
Within days Grandstreet dramatically retooled its plans and is staging an entirely different production, “A Year With Frog and Toad.” It opened in July and runs Wednesdays through Sundays, through Aug. 16.
Instead of being the dashing and polished Captain Von Trapp hero figure, Ryker is the affable Frog.
“He’s the neighbor everyone loves and everyone goes to his cookout,” said Ryker. “He sees the good in everyone.
“Frog goes with the flow.”
So does Grandstreet.
It’s reconfiguring its season once again to keep its doors open during the pandemic.
Managing director Kal Poole promises “Sound of Music” and “Freaky Friday” fans that the originally scheduled plays will be back next year.
That’s assuming, of course, that the pandemic is under better control then.
Health department restrictions were the main reason for changing the show lineup.
“If you can’t keep people socially distanced, you need to keep gatherings to 50 or smaller,” said Poole.
That’s when artistic director Jeff Downing and education director Marianne Adams lobbied for doing one of their favorite musicals -- “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
“It’s one of the most charming musicals I’ve seen. It was a Broadway favorite,” Poole said, and was nominated for three Tonys – including best musical and best original score. “It’s a super show. We handed the cast their scripts just before they headed into rehearsals.”
But the audience would never guess it. The story and show sail happily along.
Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the musical features delightful, upbeat music and lyrics by Robert and Willie Reale.
It’s the story of a wonderful friendship between enthusiastic and lovable Frog and his dear buddy Toad (Ben Misplon), who is a bit of a grump.
The play opens with them both coming out of hibernation, which pandemic-tired Helenans can relate to.
From swimming, to sledding to sharing soup suppers -- the duo celebrates their friendship.
It’s a simple, but cleverly told tale.
Keep your eyes peeled for how face masks are creatively camouflaged as costume pieces.
A personal favorite -- a trio of “flapper” birds, dressed in glittery dresses and sporting bird beak masks.
(Aha, maybe it’s time we turn our face masks into stunning fashion statements!)
The play also features a hilarious and timely tribute to the Postal Service, starring a very -- very slow and very deliberate Snail (Kate Loble), who carries a very important letter to Toad about friendship.
Snail’s so thrilled with her bold mission, she breaks into song,
“I’m the snail with the mail,
I’ll deliver without fail,
In the rain or sleet or snow
No snail has feet more fleeta
Why I’m practic’ly a cheetah
I put the go in escargot.”
Snail’s letter-delivery saga slogs on and on and on.
But what a delight when … Snail finally delivers her very important letter and bursts into song.
“I got something I do
Something I’m proud of
Because I do it pretty well
Bing Bang Boom
Give me some room
I’m coming out of my shell.”
For Helenans who are missing live theater, you can come out of your shell and briefly forget your worries.
“It’s just so sweet and nice, said Ryker, “During times like now, you just want to enjoy something that’s happy. It’s just uplifting. You end the show and think, ‘Wow.’ That was so precious and fun. That’s what people can use right now, just something to smile about.
“You know, the arts are struggling right now. Anyone who is willing to help out the arts -- it’s beyond a blessing.”
Not only did “A Year With Frog and Toad” hop into the Grandstreet lineup last minute, but more changes are coming.
“Matilda,” which was to open in spring and then rescheduled to October, and the Christmas show, “Annie,” will both be replaced with small-cast shows, said Poole.
“We’ll try to do bare bones theater,” said Poole to keep the doors open. Grandstreet has a $17,000 revenue hole to deal with, due to the cancellation of “The Sound of Music.”
“It’s a tough time for the theater business around the country,” he said. “A lot of theater people are reconsidering their line of work. Everyone is having to find a path forward.”
To protect the cast and audience during the pandemic, Grandstreet is limiting the audience to 40 in the theater. Upon arrival, audience members are screened and their temperatures are taken with an infrared thermometer. All audience, cast and staff wear face masks throughout the show.
Rows of theater seats are cordoned off, so that social distancing can be maintained.
Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket costs: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday Matinees $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27. All tickets for 18 years old and under are $17.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. and 447-1574. Box office hours are afternoons. Tickets are also available online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Grandstreet is also holding an ongoing fundraiser – asking folks to donate $15 to buy a ticket for an obstructed-view seat that can’t be used or sold.
The donations will help Grandstreet make up its lost revenue, Poole said.
