Grandstreet summer theater school: 'The goal is to raise really great people'

If you've spotted hordes of young people running around downtown Helena in orange shirts over the last two weeks, you're not alone.

Grandstreet Summer Theater School ran from July 11-22 for grades three through 12. Students arrived each day around 9 a.m. and finished around 5 p.m.

This year, around 200 students attended the third through 12th grade program, 60 attended the kindergarten through second grade program, and 10 attended a special program that was by audition only. All of these students were accompanied by around 55 instructors and staff members.

The program was scattered around downtown, taking place at Hill Park, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Park Tower, two spaces on Fuller Avenue, and of course, Grandstreet Theater.

“They bring in directors from everywhere and (students) get to talk with actors who have been all over the US,” said Ashlyn Gasmick, a first year student at Capital High School who has been attending Grandstreet’s summer school since sixth grade. “You make a lot of friends here. One of my friends is from New York, and comes here just for Grandstreet’s summer program.”

After COVID-19 closures, the summer theater school switched to a hybrid style of learning both outside and inside. Marianne Adams, Grandstreet’s director of education who has been with the theater for 35 years, noticed is a rise in empathy among the theater students as they are exposed to and interact more with people outside.

“I don’t want this to be the main focus, but these students see homeless people or people struggling with mental illness downtown, and they’re more empathetic than anything,” said Adams. “Their first thought isn’t ‘I’m afraid of this person.’ It’s ‘this person needs love and help'.”

On Wednesdays, the summer program hosted a special elective day to give the kids a break from the classroom and help them learn about more niche subjects. Some of the special electives on July 20 were a poetry slam, superhero boot camp, meditation, juggling, the 11th annual Hunger Games, and more.

At pool noodle jousting, there were around 25 children running and hitting each other with pink, purple, yellow and turquoise pool noodles in Hill Park.

The jousting matches rose in intensity, and at one point fifth grade student Robin Hollow shouted, “When you die, I’ll fight in your honor!” to the instructor who was taking a pool noodle beating.

Mid swing, Zie Drume, a fourth grader attending for the first time, stopped.

“Can I say something?” asked Drume. “Hi.”

A student of few words. She ran back off into the crowd and started hitting her duel partner with her purple pool noodle.

“Can I say something too?” asked Olivia Hellerman, a fifth grader also attending for the first time. “Grandstreet is the best thing ever!”

Hellerman proceeded to duel Drume, neither admitting defeat.

Another special elective was pie throwing 101 hosted by acting instructor and frequent Grandstreet performer Mary Linn Crouse. Crouse had created a poster to show the students the eight possible ways to throw a pie and another poster about pie throwing safety.

Safety tips included "Close eyes and mouth when getting pie'd in or near your face or head."

The students then broke off into small groups to come up with skits where they would throw “pies” (paper plates full of whip cream) at each other. Unsurprisingly, some of the students chose to not clean off the whipped cream in the kiddie pool nearby but to leave it on their face as a snack for later.

“On Wednesdays in the past, I’ve usually done human art installations with the students where they pose interacting with structures downtown. They have to hold it as long as they can like statues. It’s really fun,” said Crouse.

The two-week summer school culminated on Friday, when it was time for the groups to perform their showcases they’ve been rehearsing.

Toward the start of the program, students are put in groups of about 15-17. Sometimes they pick something to perform, and other times they create their own performance. The cherry on top, it all ends with a dance at Hill Park.

“The goal (of the summer theater school) is to raise really great people, not to make them all fantastic actors,” said Adams. “It’s to teach resilience, get rid of the fear of failure, show them how to look someone in the eye. Even something as simple as walking on the right side of the sidewalk.”