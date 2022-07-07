Grandstreet opens ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ Friday

Need a break from too much reality?

Grandstreet Theatre just might have the summer escape you need.

It comes in the ridiculous guise of yes – “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Take a walk on the wild and wet side and spend a few hours hanging out in a “typical Bikini Bottom Day.”

The show opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Grandstreet Theatre and runs through July 17.

“I love this show,” said Grandstreet Education Director Marianne Adams. She saw it on Broadway and loved it so much, she walked out the door afterwards and bought another ticket to attend another SpongeBob show the same day.

“It was uplifting and it was hilarious,” she said. “It was just so unexpected. The adult humor is just so high level. It’s not the cartoon,” but kids and adults will recognize the characters.

Adams couldn’t wait to share it with Helena. “I was just really excited when the (performing) rights became available.”

The musical is based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarrow and musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

People have the mistaken belief it’s a kids’ show, Adams said. It’s actually written for an older audience, but kids will get much of the humor too. So, the whole family can enjoy it.

The set is made from pool supplies, beach toys, recycling and trash.

Costumes are pretty much everyday clothes that evoke the cartoon, rather than replicate it. In other words, don’t expect a giant sponge to tap dance across the stage.

One of its surprises is that some of the biggest powerhouses in the Pop world wrote songs for the musical.

Among them – John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, They Might Be Giants and The Flaming Lips – to name just a few.

“Almost every song is written by a different composer, which is really, really rare,” said Adams.

“There’s also lots of pirates.”

As the story unfolds, the sleepy world of Bikini Bottom is about to be majorly disrupted by a volcano that could annihilate their undersea world.

Do they leave? Or do they try to solve the problem and save their town?

When hope seems lost, an unexpected hero takes center stage.

The main message, said Adams, is never underestimate the power of optimism to save the world.

SpongeBob launches Grandstreet’s new '22-'23 season and also its summer theater season that brings professional actors and college-level theater students from across the country to the Helena stage.

Expect singing, high-energy dancing (including a four-legged Squidward tap dancing with sea anemones), and a lot of humor.

New York Times reviewer Ben Brantley called it a "ginormous giggle of a show."

It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018 and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, while garnering numerous other awards and nominations.

“I really hope people will give it a shot,” Adams said. “They will walk out of here really happy that they went.

“I purposefully picked shows this summer that would be a party every night.”

She also gave a plug for supporting live theater. “It’s dangerous times for live theater,” she said, referring to the lingering impacts COVID has had on live performances.

Helping to address this concern, Grandstreet’s invested in a new air conditioning and state-of-the-art air filtration system, (see sidebar).

Kimberly Shire, associate professor of theater at Carroll College, is the director and costume designer.

One of the delights of this show, Shire said, is working with choreographer Aaron Pomeroy, who has choreographed other Grandstreet shows including “Newsies” and “Mama Mia,” and teaches dance at Oklahoma City University.

She admitted she'd been a bit skeptical about SpongeBob, but has been pleasantly surprised.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.

“It’s a ton of fun. I think the show is about optimism in the face of certain doom. Also, how someone without a lot of skill can still be the answer to the problems we are having.”

A hero doesn’t have to be the smartest or bravest “to save the day.”

Mason Wold has learned a lot by playing SpongeBob.

“He’s so happy and optimistic all the time,” said the musical theater major from Viterbo University.

“He’s taught me to find the positive. He’s a good, fun, joyful character to step into.”

The play’s about “a town that comes together in a time of crisis through kindness and community.”

“It's a message our world needs right now. Kindness and love and community always come out on top.”

Shows are July 8-9 and 12-16 at 7:30, July 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $23 for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $27 for Thursdays through Saturdays; and $17 for students 18 and younger. Tickets are available at the Box Office by calling 406 447-1574 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.