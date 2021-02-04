Grandstreet offers virtual and live staged readings of ‘The Pink Unicorn’

What happens when a conservative, Christian woman in small town Texas learns that her daughter is gender-queer?
“By the way, I’m not a girl, Mama. Or, I’m not all girl. I’m a boy, too.”
These words, recounted by the mother Trisha Lee, launch the one woman play, “The Pink Unicorn.”
It opened as a staged reading at Grandstreet Theatre Thursday, Jan. 28 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 14, with Thursday through Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
The topic couldn’t be more timely or urgent.
One need look no further than proposed bills at the Montana Legislature.
And a recent report by the Human Rights Campaign found that more transgender and gender-nonconforming people were killed in the U.S. in 2020 than any year since HRC began tracking these numbers in 2013.
In these COVID times, Grandstreet Theatre has revised its season program and is also experimenting with how it presents shows.
It cast three different actors in the role of Trisha Lee: Marianne Adams, Mary Linn Crouse and Elaine Spino.
And it’s simultaneously staging the play as a live reading, while streaming a previously taped performance by the same actor to a home audience -- thus giving the audience choices of how to participate.
“These are all excellent actors,” said artistic director Jeff Downing. “It’s interesting to see how Sarah (the director) has allowed each lady to bring her own voice to the role.”
Another innovation is the decision to do a staged reading, rather than a full production.
“It’s not like they’re reading a script to us, it’s more like they’re reading their journal.”
It’s a mother in her kitchen sharing a story with the audience, he said. “That connection between the actress and the audience feels very strong, even though the script is right beside her.
“It’s funny. It’s really charming. A lot of the story is approached with humor.
“At the beginning of the story, she doesn’t know what to make of her child’s announcement.
“This is just a sweet little story of a mother who puts the love of her child above anything else.
“I think it’s charming and it’s funny and people will love it.
”But hopefully, it means a great deal to those who can identify with the struggles of this character.”
All three actors are known to Grandstreet audiences.
“They all bring different flavors and interpretations to who Trisha is,” said the director Sarah Butts.
Adams is performing Feb. 4, 7 and 13. The Education Director at Grandstreet Theatre, she earned a BFA in Acting from the University of Nebraska Kearney. She last appeared on Grandstreet’s stage in 2012 as Prudy Pingleton in “Hairspray.”
Crouse takes the stage Feb. 5, 11 and 14. A Grandstreet regular, she recently appeared as Roberta in “Admissions” and has performed with the Montana Shakespeare Company.
Crouse holds a BA in Theatre from Southern Illinois University and will appear in the first episode of the fourth season of the TV series “Yellowstone.”
Spino performs Feb. 6 and 12. Among her previous roles at Grandstreet, she played Little Sally in “Urinetown,” and Billie in “Unnecessary Farce.”
She holds an MA in Speech Pathology and Audiology from San Diego State University and is a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Adams said she was initially drawn to the play because it’s being done as a staged reading, which fit better into her busy theater schedule.
“Then, when I read the script, I thought, oh gosh, this is so important right now for so many reasons. I work with a lot of kids. I’m just seeing more and more kids who are more comfortable in their own skins and able to say who they really are. I want to continue in that path.
“We’re at a crossing point here -- especially in Montana. I don’t want to take steps backwards for those kids.
“I think this piece speaks to everybody, whether you’re a Christian or an atheist, or a Democrat or a Republican. It speaks pretty honestly about our fears and our judgments and how we deal with them.
“I can add that I’ve been here a long time (since 1986). It’s made me reflect back on kids I had known early on. A long time ago, someone brought up ‘I think this child is gay.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so. I think this child just wants to be a different gender’ and that was back in the early ‘90s. I was 100% right. Now I’m seeing these kids who are saying, ‘I think my pronoun is different than what I was born with.’”
Adams has found that despite a lot of differences between her and Trisha Lee, “I also identify with her a lot. She has taught me a lot. She reminds me of things I had forgotten. One is about judging people.
“She admits she judges people for how they look, for their disabilities or for their struggles, and she is learning that lesson in the course of the play,” said Adams. Although Adams doesn’t see herself as a judgmental person, “it’s made me more self-aware, certainly.”
Adams urges people to see the play because it’s both timely and heartfelt.
“What’s special about this play,” said director Butts,“is it tells what it’s like to be the mother of a trans child.” It’s something the playwright, Elise Forier Edie, is sharing from her own experience.
The play “isn’t preachy,” Butts added. Trisha’s naturally funny, which comes across in all the performances.
“This play is not flippant, but it allows us to laugh.”
Butts is hoping it draws folks who “don’t get it about transgender” and they “don’t get it about the ‘they’ pronoun.”
“What’s great is we get to learn alongside Trisha. We get to see her wanting to advocate for her child.”
In a special outreach effort, Grandstreet is providing free online access to the performances to state legislators and their staff by calling the box office.
In compliance with the county health department, Grandstreet will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Masks required.
Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival.
For online performances, a link will be emailed to you the day of the performance.
Tickets are $20 for live performances at Grandstreet and $10 for online performances, available at the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons), 325 N. Park Ave., 447-1574, or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.