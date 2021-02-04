Grandstreet offers virtual and live staged readings of ‘The Pink Unicorn’

“We’re at a crossing point here -- especially in Montana. I don’t want to take steps backwards for those kids.

“I think this piece speaks to everybody, whether you’re a Christian or an atheist, or a Democrat or a Republican. It speaks pretty honestly about our fears and our judgments and how we deal with them.

“I can add that I’ve been here a long time (since 1986). It’s made me reflect back on kids I had known early on. A long time ago, someone brought up ‘I think this child is gay.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so. I think this child just wants to be a different gender’ and that was back in the early ‘90s. I was 100% right. Now I’m seeing these kids who are saying, ‘I think my pronoun is different than what I was born with.’”

Adams has found that despite a lot of differences between her and Trisha Lee, “I also identify with her a lot. She has taught me a lot. She reminds me of things I had forgotten. One is about judging people.

“She admits she judges people for how they look, for their disabilities or for their struggles, and she is learning that lesson in the course of the play,” said Adams. Although Adams doesn’t see herself as a judgmental person, “it’s made me more self-aware, certainly.”