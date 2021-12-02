Grandstreet brings back 'Beauty and the Beast' for the holidays

Some eight years ago, this writer was among many Grandstreet Theatre audience members who spent an enchanted evening under the spell of “Beauty and the Beast.”

That was the last time that Grandstreet staged this delightful musical.

This time, due to COVID-19, they’re staging the Jr version because it’s shorter, but preserves all the great songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and the book by Linda Woolverton.

It’s a memorable fantasy world where a cheery cook’s been turned into a singing teapot, a nervous butler became a clock, a charming maitre’ d became a candelabra and the prince -- well, he turned into a terrifying beast.

They all sing, of course.

And, a few dance.

These are just a few of the colorful characters one meets in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” on stage as one of Grandstreet Theatre’s holiday shows.

It opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Helena Civic Center and runs through Dec. 12.

Not only is the story entertaining and escapist for these COVID times, but tucked among the songs, whimsical costumes and fast-paced action are some timeless and timely messages.

For instance, there’s a very good reason the prince was turned into the Beast.

Years ago, on a stormy winter night, the prince turned away a beggar woman seeking shelter at his castle.

She was actually an enchantress.

She casts a spell on him, turning him into a hideous beast and all his servants into inanimate objects.

Then, years later, into his life wanders the beautiful Belle.

Will the Beast learn his lesson and be able to love her before time runs out?

And will she love him?

The musical is based on a French fairytale from the 1700s that was turned into an Oscar-winning animated Disney film, and then a highly successful Broadway musical, running 13 years on stage and garnering nine Tony nominations.

A youthful, high-energy cast of 91 takes up the challenge of bringing this show about tolerance, transformation and love to life.

The music director is Liz Adler, who was also music director for Grandstreet’s beautiful production of “The Sound of Music” this summer.

Bringing “Beauty and the Beast” to the stage, during COVID times, has had a special set of challenges, said director Marianne Adams.

The first priority is keeping everyone healthy. Actors have been masked for rehearsals, but will not be for the shows.

All of the cast has at least one vaccine shot or has been rapid-tested for COVID.

And, of course, there’s a corps of understudies just in case illness hits.

COVID also spurred Grandstreet to move the show to the Helena Civic Center to accommodate a larger audience that can be socially distanced.

But that brought another challenge. The cast doesn’t get to rehearse on the Civic Center stage until two days before opening night, but Adams, as usual, has improvised around this challenge.

“We want live theater to happen,” Adams said. “And it’s really, really difficult when we can’t ask if people are vaccinated.”

Adams not only loved the music and the script, but also the play’s messages.

A main one being, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

The Prince judged the hag.

And now the world judges him as the Beast.

One of Adams’ favorite scenes -- as far as content and applying it to today-- is the Mob Scene, when the crowd says, “We’re going to kill this guy. We’re going to get the Beast."

“Unfortunately, it so rings true today,” she said.

One of Adams’ favorite lines from the original script is, “We don’t like what we don’t understand. In fact, it scares us.”

And she uses this scene to talk with the cast about how one person can stir up a mob.

Some favorite songs to listen for are the iconic “Beauty and the Beast” and Belle’s heartfelt song, “Home,” when she recalls times she was happiest.

For some of Grandstreet’s actors, a big part of home happens to be Grandstreet Theatre.

For Lizzie Johnson, who plays Belle, she’s been involved for years with Grandstreet but took a break to focus on ballet.

Now a senior at Helena High School, she’s delighted to be back and in the show.

“I am really glad I’m getting to do Belle. She’s a classic Disney princess, but she’s also really smart. She’s very well spoken and brave.

“When I was younger, I thought, that’s who I want to be when I grow up. I want to be Belle.”

Johnson’s been in several Grandstreet plays, including as Liesl in this summer’s production of “Sound of Music.”

Some of her favorite scenes in this play are when the whole cast is on stage together.

“The energy is insane.”

For Dalton Hudoba, who plays the Beast, “This is pretty different from things I’ve done in the past.” Typically, he’s singing, and in this play, he focuses more on acting.

He thinks the audience will like one of his favorite scenes -- the opening number, when all the villagers, who are decidedly kooky characters, gossip about Belle, thinking her weird because she reads books.

As to exploring his own role, he said, “The prince or Beast is not a very nice person.

“Becoming a hideous beast is really good for me. It helps me grow as a character.”

The prince finds out, “Maybe the world doesn’t revolve around me.”

Performances are Dec. 8-12 Wednesday-Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Tickets are $18 and available at the Grandstreet Box Office 406 447-1574 (afternoons) and online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

The audience is required to wear face masks; the cast will not be masked.

