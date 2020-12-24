Grandstreet Benefit goes virtual: ‘Looking Back and Dreaming Ahead’

“I feel very confident in the quality of the performances,” Downing said. “I think people will be delighted to see the extra steps we’ve taken to make this look and feel as professional as it possibly can.

“It’s going to look and sound fantastic. We cut away to beautiful shots of the building. It’s going to look and feel like you’re in the building -- as much as that is possible.

“I’m proud of us, we’re rolling with the punches. We could have very easily canceled, but like many arts organizations all over the country we’re trying to be flexible and adapt and change the way we create” and keep putting art out into the community.

“I think this event is a great representation of that effort and just holding on to our mission statement, which is to elevate the human spirit and brighten Helena through theater and theater education.”

This year attendees will also be able to do text pledges of additional donations.

The top five donors will win a beautiful new print of Grandstreet Theatre by local artist Kelly Dalton.

Previous holiday benefits helped Grandstreet raise money to redo their restrooms and upgrade their sound system and mics.