Grandstreet Benefit goes virtual: ‘Looking Back and Dreaming Ahead’

Grandstreet Theatre fans and wannabe fans -- a big, bold present is headed your way.
It’s Grandstreet’s annual holiday benefit, but with a new twist.
“This year, obviously, we can’t gather in person in the theater, so we are doing the next best thing and still capture the magic that this event has always seemed to have”, said artistic director Jeff Downing.
This year, the benefit will be beaming into your living room.
The one-time-only, one-of-a-kind show is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
“It’s important they’re ready to tune in,” Downing added. “There’s no pause button and no rewind button.
“We want to experience this as a community. Part of that, for us, is knowing that everyone is tuning in to watch at the same time.
“We’re trying to capture the energy and magic of the event as much as possible.
“For me, I want them to feel like they are in the building with that warm and fuzzy Grandstreet magic wrapped around them.”
Each of the artists was taped one at a time performing on the Grandstreet stage.
“We’ve worked very hard for the highest production levels,” he said, adding that he’s used three or four cameras to shoot each performance.
“We want to do everything we can to up the production value of this project.”
One of the joys of going virtual is that the show can’t sell out before you get your ticket, said Downing, who has spent the last two months creating this musical extravaganza with his signature perfectionism.
Another advantage of going virtual -- you get to see your favorite Grandstreet performers up close and personal on the Grandstreet stage.
Keeping with this year’s theme of “Looking Back and Dreaming Ahead,” singers will be reprising favorite songs from past Grandstreet musicals, Downing said, while others will be “singing songs from shows we would love to work on some day in the future.”
The show is hosted by Downing, managing director Kal Poole and education director Marianne Adams.
Performers include: Downing, Maddie Cormier, Katy Wright, Mary Middagh, Tyler Redden, Jill Roberts, Kevin Mathews, Ella McCulloush, Sarah Yeakel, Owen Adkins, Adeline Andersen, Anna Milburn, Dalton Weaver, Travis Wright, Elizabeth Spindler, Carlton Ryker, Lysa Fox, Josey Montana McCoy, Fred Cobb, Kev Hamm and Jen Jenkins.
The closing number includes an epic montage of over 75 videos of Grandstreet alum and special guests sending love and saying hello.
This writer would love to share some of the songs Grandstreet stars will perform, but per usual, all of that is part of the BIG surprise.
“I feel very confident in the quality of the performances,” Downing said. “I think people will be delighted to see the extra steps we’ve taken to make this look and feel as professional as it possibly can.
“It’s going to look and sound fantastic. We cut away to beautiful shots of the building. It’s going to look and feel like you’re in the building -- as much as that is possible.
“I’m proud of us, we’re rolling with the punches. We could have very easily canceled, but like many arts organizations all over the country we’re trying to be flexible and adapt and change the way we create” and keep putting art out into the community.
“I think this event is a great representation of that effort and just holding on to our mission statement, which is to elevate the human spirit and brighten Helena through theater and theater education.”
This year attendees will also be able to do text pledges of additional donations.
The top five donors will win a beautiful new print of Grandstreet Theatre by local artist Kelly Dalton.
Previous holiday benefits helped Grandstreet raise money to redo their restrooms and upgrade their sound system and mics.
This year, the money goes towards a new heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.
The air conditioning died back in August, said Downing, in the middle of “Frog and Toad.”
And at this time, more than ever, installing a good ventilation system is a high priority because of COVID.
Suggested ticket prices are $15, single viewer; $20, two viewers; and $40, family viewers.
Tickets can be purchased until 5 p.m. on the day of the event (Sunday, Dec. 27) at grandstreettheatre.com
Or call the Grandstreet Box Office (weekdays between noon and 5 p.m.), 406-442-4270.
A secure link will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event.
Grandstreet is also selling a Holiday Benefit Party Pack for $75. The Party Pack is the perfect accompaniment for an entertaining evening and includes a bottle of wine from The Hawthorn Bottle Shop and Tasting Room, a mini-PET growler from Blackfoot River Brewing Company with a token for a fill, popcorn and popcorn toppings from The Real Food Store, cookies from Cotton Top Pastries, GST swag, party favors and more.
Party Packs can be picked up at the Comfort Suites Hotel near Super 1 Foods. Bring your email purchase confirmation for pick up. You must be 21 or older to pick up a Party Pack.