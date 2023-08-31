"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story" (PG-13)

At the Cinemark

Grade: B

I went to “Gran Turismo” relatively blind, knowing nothing except that it was a race car movie.

As this fantasy unfolded about a kid who is obsessed with PlayStation Gran Turismo racing simulation games, I shook my head at the way the script stretched credibility: a boy with no driving experience wins the right to drive a Formula One racing car, and eventually places third at Le Mans.

Give me a break, Sony. Keep it real.

Turns out this was real, give or take a few creative liberties.

The timeline is fudged a bit, a key character never existed and locations are not always authentic, for example.

But the core story of “gamer to racer” is, as advertised, “based on a true story.”

Clueless, I just grabbed popcorn and headed out to my fifth row, aisle seat to be surprised.

“Gran Turismo” is the kind of movie my teen daughter Kat would christen “not awful.” Translation: The film might not see any checkered flags on Oscar night, but it’s still an acceptable Friday night escape.

The story is "Rocky" on four 18-inch tires.

Jann Mardenborough spent much of his Welsh childhood in front of a Sony PlayStation. He was a gifted gamer, who became an online sensation.

When Nissan decides to hold an international competition with the prize of driving a 200-mph race car, Jann started his engines.

Next up, a series of qualifying raises to earn his license for Formula One racing which leads to France, although the key Le Mans scene was filmed at the Hungaroing track in Hungary. The final race is intentionally oblique, hinting he won Le Mans, when, in fact, he was third.

The changes in the timeline are exploitive. Jann’s crash, which killed a spectator, is portrayed as setting the stage for his long recovery, leading to his big comeback win. But that crash occurred after Le Mans, not before. The fatality is exploited for increased drama.

A few characters are compelling. The racing mechanic Jack Salter plays a role vaguely reminiscent of Mr. Miyagi, the iconic coach from “Karate Kid.” Sad to report, however, that Salter was a total Hollywood fabrication. Orlando Bloom’s portrayal of the Nissan marketing director who coined the gamer-to-racer concept, is also mostly fictional.

However, Jann’s quiet girlfriend Audrey (Maeve Courtier Lilly) was quite believable, as was his dad played by Djimon Hounsou, wonderful in any role.

The more I write about “Gran Turismo” and its many slips off the track, the more I think I need to reclassify it from “not awful” to a “guilty pleasure.”

This was a race car film I enjoyed at times, but liked less and less the more I researched it afterward.