Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers to play “exceptional” bluegrass at the Helena Civic Center

In March, however, Martin and the band are heading out for a UK tour.

When they perform with Martin, it’s a completely different band, Sharp said.

It was just happenstance, they wound up meeting Martin and playing music with him.

“We were friends with Steve’s wife,” he said. “She and Steve met around the time of his foray into bluegrass.”

The collaboration has been “nothing but wonderful,” he said.

Another amazing, and “off the wall” collaboration, was a project with the Asheville Symphony and Boyz II Men, which is well worth checking out at this link https://www.steepcanyon.com/watch.

The groups are “seemingly very different schools of music” that come together to make something more than the individual parts, Sharp said.

People are moved by their concerts, he said. Some particularly listen to the words, others come to dance.

“Our concerts span those two worlds.”

They’re really looking forward to their Montana shows, he said.

Last time they played in Montana, it was at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in 2018.