Grammy-nominated Grace Potter among lineup for Red Ants Pants Music Festival

Three-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Grace Potter is among the 16 performers coming to the main stage at this year’s Red Ants Pants Music Festival slated for July 28-31 in White Sulphur Springs.

Now in its 11th year, the music festival brings thousands of visitors to a cow pasture each summer for a celebration of music and rural Montana.

Potter’s third solo album “Daylight” earned Grammy Award nominations for best rock album and best rock performance in 2021. She and Kenny Chesney were nominated for best country duo/group performance for “You and Tequila” in 2012.

Also coming to the main stage are JJ Grey & Mofro, Corb Lund, Allison Russell, Son Volt, Martin Sexton, Joseph, Sunny Sweeney, John Craigie, Riddy Arman, The Local Honeys, Kris Delmhorst, Sera Cahoone, The Last Revel, Margo Cilker and Counting Coup.

The Dirty Shame and Band of Drifters will perform during the July 28 street dance in downtown White Sulphur Springs, which is free and open to the public. The festival will also include 15 side stage performers, along with agriculture and work skill demonstrations, tent activities for kids, beard and mustache and crosscut saw competitions, and local food, beer, wine, art and crafts.

“We’re really proud of the diverse lineup we’ve built, especially the parity we’ve achieved in terms of featuring such strong female leading artists,” Sarah Calhoun, founder and producer of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival, said in a press release. “From a musical perspective and through the lens of our mission, our 2022 lineup knocks it out of the park.”

Tickets cost $60 for one day or $155 for the whole weekend, and children 12 and younger can enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at www.redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets. The event sold out in 2021, so early ticket purchases are recommended.

Calhoun founded Red Ants Pants in 2006, and the company is dedicated to making work clothes for women. The music festival was born in 2011 and benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports women’s leadership, working family farms and ranches and rural communities.

“What sets the Red Ants Pants Music Festival apart is our commitment to creating a quality, neighborly experience that truly celebrates genuine rural Montana,” Calhoun said in the news release. “On top of the incredible world-class music, our guests enjoy knowing that they are part of a lasting, positive ripple effect through the work of the Red Ants Pants Foundation.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0