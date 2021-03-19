Gradual reopening planned for Rocky Mountain Development Council

Slightly more than year since Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. shut its doors to the public due to COVID-19, officials said they will begin a gradual reopening of our locations starting Monday.
On that day, Rocky’s services at its Jackson Street Center – LIEAP, Area IV Agency on Aging, and AmeriCorps Seniors – will be open with limited numbers of people in the building, Kathy Marks, operations director, said in an email.
On March 29, the Senior Center at the Neighborhood Center in Helena will begin reopening with small group activities including Jennie’s Arthritis Exercise Class, Line Dancing, Crafty Quilters, and woodcarving. As soon as instructors or leaders are ready to teach again or organize the classes, other activities will start. Class sizes may be limited in order to adhere to required social distancing regulations, Marks said.
She said they are working on a safe plan to reopen congregate dining in Helena, Augusta, and Lincoln and expect to open April 26.
Marks said the Senior Center will soon join Rocky’s Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and Rocky Mountain Preschool that continued service throughout the pandemic.
"The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but older people carried the very worst of it, both in catching the virus and in the shelter-in-place mandates that created unprecedented social isolation," Marks said, adding the goal has always been to get seniors back to the senior centers.
She said Lewis and Clark County and its partners have done "a spectacular job" in getting people vaccinated, "with Rocky playing a critical role in helping those without internet access or capabilities get appointments."
Rocky Mountain Development Council is a nonprofit Community Action Agency that operates mostly in Broadwater, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties. It has been working in south-central Montana since 1965 and is part of a network of 10n such organizations in Montana. It promotes self-sufficiency and offers programs such as energy assistance, food and nutrition, senior volunteer opportunities, housing and community development, senior information services, Rocky Mountain Head Start, and Rocky Mountain Preschool Center.