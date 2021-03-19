Gradual reopening planned for Rocky Mountain Development Council

Slightly more than year since Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. shut its doors to the public due to COVID-19, officials said they will begin a gradual reopening of our locations starting Monday.

On that day, Rocky’s services at its Jackson Street Center – LIEAP, Area IV Agency on Aging, and AmeriCorps Seniors – will be open with limited numbers of people in the building, Kathy Marks, operations director, said in an email.

On March 29, the Senior Center at the Neighborhood Center in Helena will begin reopening with small group activities including Jennie’s Arthritis Exercise Class, Line Dancing, Crafty Quilters, and woodcarving. As soon as instructors or leaders are ready to teach again or organize the classes, other activities will start. Class sizes may be limited in order to adhere to required social distancing regulations, Marks said.

She said they are working on a safe plan to reopen congregate dining in Helena, Augusta, and Lincoln and expect to open April 26.

Marks said the Senior Center will soon join Rocky’s Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and Rocky Mountain Preschool that continued service throughout the pandemic.