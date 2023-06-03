Twenty-three students who took a different route through high school graduated Friday — and while there were dark rain clouds outside, many inside noted their futures were bright.

The Helena Public Schools’ Project for Alternative Learning (PAL) held graduation ceremonies at the Helena Middle School auditorium amid cheering families, emotional goodbyes to faculty, and stately strolls across the stage to receive diplomas.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers often pointed out how many of the PAL students had struggled in other high school environments. PAL said its goal is "to facilitate academic growth through career exploration and cross-curricular activities within a diverse learning community."

Principal Matthew Carey challenged the students to think about how they moved forward in their lives while in the program and how they could continue to move forward in a positive way.

“Our graduates are proof the PAL community is special. Our PAL graduates are proof they can rely on one another for support,” he said.

Graduate Ashton Thompson thanked the teachers and staff for having him give one of the student commencement speeches.

“Had you told me four years ago I would be doing this, I would have called you 'insane,'” he said.

Thompson said four years ago, he did not expect to get much out of school.

“But the day that I came to PAL, all of that changed for me,” he said, adding through PAL, he has learned pivotal life skills. He said there were not enough words to explain what an upgrade it was for him to go to PAL.

“I am happy that I know I will always have my PAL family to support me,” he said.

He and others repeated TARPIT, the school’s statement of philosophy, throughout the ceremony, which stands for Tolerance, Acceptance, Respect, Pride, Individuality and Trust.

Future graduate Elyciana Johnson said she was proud of all the seniors who were about to receive their diplomas.

“You all are some grade-A rock stars,” she said. “Please continue to share the best parts of yourself with the rest of the world.”

Much of the ceremony included handing out various awards.

Elizabeth Waples, a PAL alumna, subbed for Emily Munn, another PAL alumna who was to give the keynote address.

Waples said they both graduated nearly 20 years ago and can still call on each other for support.

Others who were not graduates but part of the PAL family were also honored during the ceremony.

Retiring teachers Jeri Rittel and Renee Driessen were thanked for their years of service.

Principal Carey said after the graduation service that the afternoon went well.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “It was a great ceremony. It’s easier when you have great kids, which we certainly do.”

