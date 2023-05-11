Beau is Afraid (R)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: C

Ponyo (PG) 2009, animated

At the Cinemark (ends May 10)

Heavy sits the crown on the head of a young director whose star is rising.

Ari Aster’s debut, “Hereditary,” a creepy horror film, was made for $10 million and grossed $80 million. Distributor A24 smiled: Please, sir, may we have some more?

Next up, “Midsommar,” a brilliant and chilling folk horror tale revolving around a Swedish cult celebrating the longest day of the year by shortening lives. ROI: $50 million on a $9 million budget.

Now a believer in Ari, A24 loosened its purse strings and invested $35 million in “Beau is Afraid,” a three-hour surreal trip down a psychedelic rabbit hole with Joaquin Phoenix as lead bunny.

A24 hoped that Aster’s third feature would be an indie mega-hit.

But “Beau” is no boom. It’s a self-indulgent bust.

“Beau is Afraid” will garner some respectful reviews for its auteur vision, but most audiences will be baffled, bored and annoyed. Even film buffs will scratch their heads and fidget.

I like long movies. Three hours is just fine – as long as the artful spider seductively pulls us into the web.

But “Beau” unbearably boring – or rather Beau-ring, I guess.

We follow an anxious paranoid man around his spider-infested apartment as he worries about absolutely everything. He’s planning a trip to see mom, until a UPS delivery man shares sad news.

After running naked down the street, Beau is hit by a truck. He is rehabilitated by a caring couple in their nice home until their daughter drinks a gallon of colorful house paint and dies.

Then it’s off to the forest where a surreal acting troupe holds court. Killings follow.

Finally, it’s time for mom to appear after all. She stages a trial for her son in an amphitheater full of bloodthirsty patrons. Beau heads to sea in a boat. Glug, glug. Bye bye Beau.

Sometimes surreal stories rise to art. Not this time.

“Beau” is a disjointed, Kafka-esque journey into paranoia. Phoenix has bruises on his body from various violent encounters, and the movie is bruised as well.

Ari Aster’s third film could hurt A24, but his fourth film may be a masterpiece. He’s a gifted director, a golden goose who finally laid a rotten egg.

Note to fans of anime: Cinemark reserved a screen for “Ponyo,” the 2008 animated film by Japanese maestro Hayao Miyazaki. This “gold fish” variation on “Little Mermaid” is a lovely family movie. Cinemark alternated dubbed (no) and subtitled versions (yes!) to please us all. Parents: Keep your eyes on Cinemark’s international offerings this summer. They are a gift!