Grab a friend, grab those dance shoes … Alive at Five is back better than ever

Alive at Five kicks off the official start of summertime fun downtown Wednesday, June 1.

Grab a cold beer, a hot taco and get movin’ to the beat of Americana rock.

Or, if salsa, newgrass, or funk is more your style – no worries – there’s plenty of that on tap too.

This year’s Alive at Five lineup includes some favorite faces, plus some out-of-state bands that will be playing dance tunes you might not hear that often in Helena.

This summer, 10 bands are slated, instead of the shortened season last year of eight.

“Last year, the bands were hyper-local,” said Mike Rooney, former operations director for Downtown Helena, Inc., who selected the bands for this summer and last.

“This year I wanted to focus on attracting people to Helena, as well,” he said. “We’re still focused on community, but we also wanted some bands from outside the state that could be a draw.”

You might also note that the name “Revive at Five” is gone. Turns out the name change last year was temporary, as a nod to the community coming back from COVID.

First up, it’s local Americana band Copper Queen getting things rolling at 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. this coming Wednesday, June 1, at a Lawrence Street Block Party.

Helenans are heartily encouraged to come on down and shake off their two-year case of COVID isolation blues.

The following week, June 8, it’s Boot Juice out of the Sierra Nevadas on tap. Boot Juice, and the following three bands will all play at Women’s Park during the first half of the summer.

“They have a very unique sound to them – kind of Americana, a little bit of bluegrass – and just a really unique sound that I thought would go over well,” Rooney said.

“That segues well into Shakewell. They’re out of Missoula. They have a very funky sound.”

Shakewell plays June 15, and is known for its great dance music melding funk, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll.

“We tried to bring bands that are focused on getting people up and dancing.’

On June 22, it’s Bozeman singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne doing Americana with a new backing band. Her previous group, Hawthorne Roots, was highly acclaimed in both Bozeman and in demand in the Northwest, so expect more of that same great quality music. Her music “blurs the lines between roots, country and soul.”

Closing out the first half of the season in Women’s Park is Lord Nelson rock band from Charlottesville, Virginia, June 29.

“I would definitely classify them as rural rock,” said Rooney. “It was another outside-of-Montana band that I was really impressed with.”

Their music’s been described as having “a full, Rock ’n’ Roll identity, heavily laced with Americana and Soul.”

July 6, it will be another street party – this time at Great Northern Town Center with East Helena’s Big Ska Country playing ska, rock and reggae.

Last year they were on the Alive at Five schedule, but halfway through their show they had to stop because of thunder and lightning.

“They do a lot of covers,” said Rooney. “They’re just a really fun band to listen to.”

New Orleans group Dave Jordan & The NIA, kick off the rest of the Alive at Five concerts down at Pioneer Park playing rock’n roots on July 13.

The Telluride Blues and Brews Festival wrote of them, “The Neighborhood Improvement Association has a vibe, that, …’leans into the kind of soulful, laid-back roots-rock that will put you in a New Orleans state of mind.’ Dave’s a songwriter that artfully pens roots-rockers, ballads and deep in the pocket soul songs that reflect the musical melting pot that is the Big Easy.”

Ten Years Gone, is “a staple here in Helena,” said Rooney. “They’re a great classic rock covers band.” They play July 20 and are winners of the IR’s Best of Helena for the past seven years.

On July 27, it’s the seriously great dance band John Roberts y Pan Blanco, playing funk, West African beats, salsa, jazz and soul.

“They have a huge following in Helena,” said Rooney.

Closing out Alive at Five on Aug. 3 is Hardwood Heart, a string band out of Missoula serving up bluegrass/rock/jazz/americana.

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3.

This is the 25th anniversary of Alive at Five, so some special activities are in the planning.

There’s also a new array of food trucks to check out.

Organizers are hoping more choices make for shorter lines.

Nine food trucks will be serving everything from Mexican at Missionary Food Truck, to Eat Greekish, to Bad Betty’s and Rockstar barbecue, to Southpaw’s World fusion cuisine and more.

And there will be some Kids Corner activities that will be rolling out in coming weeks, according to new Downtown Helena. Inc. Operations Director Jordan Conley.

“We will be sponsoring a different nonprofit every week,” she added, which will be on hand to share information about their organization.

For more info, visit https://downtownhelena.com/events/.

Alive at Five is sponsored by Downtown Helena, Inc., but there are also opportunities for businesses and organizations to help sponsor this season’s music.

