Governor's order on Boulder property sparks changes to bill

DOJ officials have said they plan to have 20 people at the new facility by June. Other than administration, MHP officials said the facility could be used for training as well.

Gianforte signed an executive order Monday "formally transferring administrative and management responsibility" for the Boulder property to the DOJ, except for the 12-bed Intensive Behavior Center run by DPHHS. The order notes the two departments entered into an agreement on April 9 for the transfer of the property.

Several people had attended Wednesday’s meeting to speak in favor of HB 686, and offered brief comment.

Beth Brenneman of Disability Rights Montana, an advocacy group for people with disabilities, said they supported the proposal.

“The community, of course, has been looking for another purpose for that campus for a while and we are very glad they have found one,” she said.

Drew Dawson, president of the Boulder City Council, also testified in favor of the MHP coming to town.

“The closure of MDC by the Legislature in 2015 has been a challenge for the Boulder community,” he said, adding that they welcomed MHP coming to town.