Governor's order on Boulder property sparks changes to bill

Members of a legislative panel were told Wednesday that a portion of a bill that would transfer responsibility for the Montana Developmental Center property from one agency to another was no longer needed because the governor had taken the action through an executive order.
Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, told the Senate Finance and Claims Committee that section 2 of House Bill 686, which would transfer ownership of the Boulder campus from the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to the Department of Justice (DOJ), was no longer necessary because Gov. Greg Gianforte had just signed a memorandum of understanding transferring the campus to the DOJ.
“There is going to be an amendment to take that section 2 out, it is no longer needed in there,” he said.
Gianforte's staff said transferring administrative and management responsibility for state properties is typically done through executive order.
The Department of Justice has proposed moving the Montana Highway Patrol from its rented space, a 7,583-square-foot building adjacent to Interstate 15 at 2550 Prospect Ave. in Helena, where it has been since 1996, and move the MHP headquarters 30 miles south to Boulder. It would move to the 48-acre campus of the state-owned Montana Developmental Center, which was abandoned several years ago and meant a loss of 250 jobs for Boulder. MHP staff would move into a 30,000-square-foot administration building.
DOJ officials have said they plan to have 20 people at the new facility by June. Other than administration, MHP officials said the facility could be used for training as well.
Gianforte signed an executive order Monday "formally transferring administrative and management responsibility" for the Boulder property to the DOJ, except for the 12-bed Intensive Behavior Center run by DPHHS. The order notes the two departments entered into an agreement on April 9 for the transfer of the property.
Several people had attended Wednesday’s meeting to speak in favor of HB 686, and offered brief comment.
Beth Brenneman of Disability Rights Montana, an advocacy group for people with disabilities, said they supported the proposal.
“The community, of course, has been looking for another purpose for that campus for a while and we are very glad they have found one,” she said.
Drew Dawson, president of the Boulder City Council, also testified in favor of the MHP coming to town.
“The closure of MDC by the Legislature in 2015 has been a challenge for the Boulder community,” he said, adding that they welcomed MHP coming to town.
“We believe it would be a good move for the highway patrol, a good move for our community, frankly, and a wise decision for the state to transfer the Montana Developmental Center property from DPHHS to the Department of Justice,” Dawson said.
Eric Seidensticker, economic development coordinator for Jefferson County, said they see a lot of “tangible benefits” in having the MHP move to town, such as benefiting local businesses and retail food and beverage.
Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch also said this would help the community greatly.
“After MDC left we’ve kind of had a hole down there and this would fill that gap with great neighbors and we’d appreciate your support in making this thing happen,” he said.
No one spoke against the bill. The committee took no further action on the bill at the hearing.
