Governor welcomes trick-or-treaters
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 51-year-old Helena man rescued from a cliff on Monday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged in three different cases with multiple felonies, including the in-custody rape of an inmate.
East Helena man accused of credit card fraud
The Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services spent Monday morning on the si…
The Helena City Commission could bring back a proposal to dedicate two streets within the Capital Hill Mall redevelopment site as public right…
The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center saw its second suicide attempt by an inmate in a little more than a month Sunday evening.
Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 28 in downtown Helena, who reportedly has been depressed and talki…
The city of Helena is suspending indefinitely Capital Transit bus service to East Helena due to a reduction in staff, according to a news rele…
Jorgenson’s Inn and Suites, a Helena business with more than a half-century history of being a political hotspot where deals were made, has entered into a franchise agreement and will be known as Ramada by Wyndham, an employee said Monday.
COVID-19 vaccinations for people eligible for Moderna and Pfizer boosters will begin next week with a mass drive-thru clinic at the Lewis and …