Governor welcomes trick-or-treaters
Gov. Greg Gianforte and his wife, Susan, dressed as George and Martha Washington to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters at the governor's residence in Helena on Sunday evening. Children were invited to stop by the mansion on Halloween.

