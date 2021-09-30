Governor’s Humanities Award: ‘A search for truth’ spurs award-winning journalist Jim Robbins

Robbins has written six books and hundreds of articles published in some of the most prestigious U.S. publications, including the Smithsonian, Scientific American, Discover, the Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Audubon, Conde Nast Traveler, Psychology Today, BBC Future, and many more.

He has also appeared on ABC’s Nightline, the Today Show and on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and Morning Edition.

His curiosity and pursuit of the facts have taken him all over Montana and all over the world, including Mongolia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Norway and Sweden.

Robbins does extensive public speaking in Montana, nationally and internationally, mentors UM journalism students and annually speaks or is a jurist at the Montana Book Festival and the International Wildlife Festival.

In an earlier IR interview about his most recent book, “The Wonder of Birds,” he said the theme of it was “how little we know about all this,” but added that it’s actually the theme that runs through all his books.

“There’s so much in the natural world that’s unrecognized ... it’s really remarkable how little we know about the world.