Governor’s Humanities Award: ‘A search for truth’ spurs award-winning journalist Jim Robbins

Curiosity, empathy and a love of the written word.
These are just a few of the characteristics that make Jim Robbins stand out as a journalist.
They’re also attributes that make him one of this year’s winners of the Governor’s Humanities Award.
He’s among five awardees who will be honored in a virtual awards ceremony, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, that is open to the public. Register free on the Humanities Montana website: https://www.humanitiesmontana.org/.
The award has been given biennially to outstanding Montana proponents of the humanities since 1984, recognizing the contributions of historians, novelists, tribal elders, philosophers, librarians, teachers and other cultural leaders.
“I was flabbergasted,” said Robbins of the honor. “I was very much surprised. It came out of left field.”
But those who know his work and nominated him believe he couldn’t be more deserving.
William Schmidt, a retired emeritus professor at the University of Arizona School of Journalism hired Robbins back in the early 1980s to be a stringer for the New York Times when Schmidt worked for the Times in Denver.
Robbins has operated an informal NYT Helena bureau ever since.
In fact, while this story was in progress, he was sent to Shelby to cover the recent Amtrak derailment.
During the decades, Schmidt watched and admired as Robbins grew as a writer.
He notes in a letter of recommendation that Robbins “is among the West’s most accomplished and insightful storytellers.”
“I think Jim’s a pretty extraordinary journalist,” he said in a phone interview. “The work he has done covering the West and issues important to the West and issues that are important to Montana is terrific.
“I don’t think there are many people who are really focusing on the issues that are so important in this region.
“The series of articles he has done recently on the Colorado River...were excellent.”
Robbins has covered some of the great stories in the West and Montana over the past 41 years, ranging from the reintroduction of the wolf, the fate of the bison herds and the 1988 historic fires in Yellowstone Park.
He also covered the arrest of the Unabomber in 1996.
“Not many people were focusing on the region,” said Schmidt. “He did great work around Yellowstone and the larger ecosystem.
“He’s just a really terrific journalist and a really great science journalist.”
The five-part series on the Colorado River he wrote was published in the prestigious online journal Yale Environment 360 and covered the critical pressures drought and development are putting on the Colorado River.
The series was among the most widely read articles they’ve ever published, wrote editor Roger Cohn.
He noted that Robbins writes about some of the most critical issues affecting the American West and the wider world, but that his “journalistic curiosity and interests have remained rooted in Montana.”
He called him “an outstanding literary ambassador for his adopted state.”
Robbins, who grew up in Niagara Falls, New York, started out wanting to write fiction, but switched to journalism.
“I’m an intellectually curious person, and I saw a way to explore the world through journalism and to do good.
“Journalism is at the bottom a search for truth and that’s what I wanted to do. And I still do that and I still hope to do that.
“You get up every day and strap on a sword and try to do your best.”
After graduating with a journalism degree from State University College at Buffalo, New York, he and his wife Chere Jiusto headed West, having fallen in love with Montana and Helena on an earlier visit.
Robbins has written six books and hundreds of articles published in some of the most prestigious U.S. publications, including the Smithsonian, Scientific American, Discover, the Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Audubon, Conde Nast Traveler, Psychology Today, BBC Future, and many more.
He has also appeared on ABC’s Nightline, the Today Show and on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
His curiosity and pursuit of the facts have taken him all over Montana and all over the world, including Mongolia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Norway and Sweden.
Robbins does extensive public speaking in Montana, nationally and internationally, mentors UM journalism students and annually speaks or is a jurist at the Montana Book Festival and the International Wildlife Festival.
In an earlier IR interview about his most recent book, “The Wonder of Birds,” he said the theme of it was “how little we know about all this,” but added that it’s actually the theme that runs through all his books.
“There’s so much in the natural world that’s unrecognized ... it’s really remarkable how little we know about the world.
“Every time I write a book, my life is changed somehow. One of the things that propels me to write books is that good writing can change people’s perceptions of the world. That’s what I’m trying to do.
“I’ve had people tell me that ‘this book changed my life.’”
Other award winners include:
● Chrysti Smith, Belgrade. Author and host of the public radio program “Chrysti the Wordsmith”
● Dorothy Bradley, Clyde Park. Former state legislator and community leader; editor of “To Make a Better Place” essay collection
● James Scott, Billings. Retired Board Chair, First Interstate Bank System; philanthropist and community advocate
● Dr. Janine Pease, Billings. Higher education administrator and scholar; advocate for Native American rights and languages