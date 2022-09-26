Governor praises fire mitigation efforts, $238K announced for Helena forest treatment

Gov. Greg Gianforte stood in the shadow of Mount Helena on Monday, praising wildfire fuel mitigation efforts by all levels of government and interagency cooperation for halting two recent fires in the Helena area.

He said such efforts improve habitat, increase resiliency, expand recreational opportunities and create jobs.

“Everyone benefits when we have healthier forests,” Gianforte said. “When we manage our forests our communities are safer, we have more recreation…”

Monday’s event included an announcement by Amanda Kaster, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) director, of an expansion to the Good Neighbor Authority agreement between DNRC, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“Under the expansion, $238,000 in funding will treat up to 1,270 acres of Forest Service ownership in the Ten Mile-South Helena and Middleman areas,” Kaster said. “Additionally, $15,000 is provided for weed treatment on 250-plus acres on the Helena Ranger District.”

The funding is administered through the U.S. Forest Service with money from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Kaster thanked all the partners who continue to make this work possible.

The Grizzly Gulch fire started Aug. 26 and was kept to about 25 acres, and the Mount Helena fire started Aug. 28 and was kept to about 18 acres. Helena officials said recently the city has been focused the last 15-20 years to reduce forest field in the city’s open space system and has made progress in meeting that goal.

Gianforte said at the news conference that of the 267 fires this year under DNRC’s direct protection, 525 acres have been burned, for an average of less than two acres per fire.

He said small fires are easier to put out than big fires, “which is why we adopted a policy of aggressive attack on all fires and asked our federal partners to do the same.”

“I’m so proud of our firefighters this year – they did heroic work, getting out there and getting the job done,” he said.

Gianforte said Montana faces a forest health crisis, with forests that are tinderboxes ready to ignite and put firefighters at risk.

“We need to get into the woods and manage these,” Gianforte said.

He said Montana needs to bring more state, private and federal acres under forest management.

Gianforte said Montana has made funds available for active forest management, noting there is a $500,000 grant program open until Nov. 9 and available for tribal land and private land.

“Proactive management protects Montana,” he said.

He said in a news release that working with partners to increase the number of forested acres treated in Montana is a top priority for his administration. In 2021, DNRC more than doubled the number of acres treated in Montana, placing a collective 25,000 acres under management.

Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtilff said the partnerships are vital for protecting natural resources.

“These partnerships did not happen overnight,” he said. “These partnerships take years to develop.”

He said the Helena Fire Department was on the scene within four minutes. He also praised the volunteer fire departments that responded.

Brad Langsather, open lands manager for the city of Helena, said Helena has worked aggressively for 15 years to manage the forests.

“The positive outcome we saw a few weeks ago is proof that this type of work has its merits,” he said.

The Good Neighbor Authority is a provision within the Farm Bill, Gianforte said, that gives the state the ability for forest management on federal land.

Additionally, the Montana Forest Action Plan and Forest Service 10-Year Fire Reduction Strategy are both aimed at working across jurisdictional lines and increasing the pace and scale of fuels and forest health treatments to address the severity of wildfires, according to the news release from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

“This is one way the state can be a good partner with the (U.S.) forest service,” Gianforte said.