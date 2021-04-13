Governor orders transfer of Boulder property to DOJ

The administration building of the Boulder campus, where the MHP would first occupy, is 30,000 square feet.

A Boulder official welcomed the news Tuesday.

“We’re excited about the move and we’re looking forward to having the highway patrol as our partners in Boulder and as an integral part of our community,” said Drew Dawson, Boulder City Council president. “We will welcome them with open arms and do everything we can to make their transition comfortable.”

Department of Justice officials said the current MHP facility is not meeting the patrol’s needs, and the Boulder campus, which is 30 miles south of Helena, could be a good solution. They said the lease on the rented Helena property ends in June and the plan was to have the first wave of about 20 MHP employees on the campus by then.

MHP officials have said Helena employees will be able to move with their jobs.

House Bill 686, which will be heard Wednesday by Senate Finance and Claims, transfers the property from DPHHS to the DOJ. It passed the House 72-27 on April 8. What impact the governor's executive order would have on HB 686 was not immediately clear.

Officials have said the move will save the state money and note they now spend nearly $1 million a year for 8.3 full-time employees on the Boulder campus. HB 686 also appropriates $500,000 a year for campus maintenance.

