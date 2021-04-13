Governor orders transfer of Boulder property to DOJ

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed an executive order paving the way for the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters to move from Helena to Boulder.
The governor states the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be responsible for the former Montana Developmental Center campus in Boulder, except for the 12-bed Intensive Behavior Center run by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
The order notes the two departments entered into an agreement on April 9 for the transfer of the property.
“Whereas, the Gianforte Administration is committed to utilizing the assets of the state of Montana to promote the highest efficiency of government operations,” the order, which was signed Monday, reads.
“… it is in the best interest of the state of Montana to accomplish the transfer of administrative and management responsibility for the Property to the DOJ consistent with the Transfer Agreement for the purpose of operating the MHP headquarters and training facility.”
It says the property is to be used for the MHP headquarters and a training facility.
The order comes as the rental lease is expiring on the light blue, 7,583-square-foot building adjacent to Interstate 15 at 2550 Prospect Ave. in Helena, which has served as MHP headquarters since 1996. Boulder lost about 250 jobs when the state-owned 48-acre Montana Developmental Center campus shut down a few years ago.
The administration building of the Boulder campus, where the MHP would first occupy, is 30,000 square feet.
A Boulder official welcomed the news Tuesday.
“We’re excited about the move and we’re looking forward to having the highway patrol as our partners in Boulder and as an integral part of our community,” said Drew Dawson, Boulder City Council president. “We will welcome them with open arms and do everything we can to make their transition comfortable.”
Department of Justice officials said the current MHP facility is not meeting the patrol’s needs, and the Boulder campus, which is 30 miles south of Helena, could be a good solution. They said the lease on the rented Helena property ends in June and the plan was to have the first wave of about 20 MHP employees on the campus by then.
MHP officials have said Helena employees will be able to move with their jobs.
House Bill 686, which will be heard Wednesday by Senate Finance and Claims, transfers the property from DPHHS to the DOJ. It passed the House 72-27 on April 8. What impact the governor's executive order would have on HB 686 was not immediately clear.
Officials have said the move will save the state money and note they now spend nearly $1 million a year for 8.3 full-time employees on the Boulder campus. HB 686 also appropriates $500,000 a year for campus maintenance.
