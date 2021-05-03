Governor gives inaugural spirit award to Willis Cruse House director

He said they were able to help him.

The Willis Cruse House, a transitional shelter operated by the Montana Veterans Foundation, has moved from its location on Leslie Avenue in Helena to a two-home facility outside of East Helena at 2320 Spokane Creek Road. The new location opened in December and took its first person in March, and it can accommodate 16 homeless veterans, its website says. A case manager lives onsite.

The website notes that the inception of Willis Cruse House was in 1998 and the first house opened in 2003. Since then, it has helped more than 900 veterans move on with their lives.

The house is named after Willis Cruse, a Vietnam-era veteran who lived in the mountains outside of Helena.

The house provides services such as showers, personal hygiene items, clothing, a laundry facility, hot meals, a phone, a computer and internet access and referral services.

There are two Willis Cruse Houses on the block. The governor toured the house farthest from the road, which Bain told him at one time had served as an assisted-living facility. There is a wood shop onsite. Other activities include leather work, art, camping and fishing.

They hope to later offer equine therapy, one person said.