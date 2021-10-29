 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor, first lady to hand out candy on Halloween
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Governor, first lady to hand out candy on Halloween

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween pumpkin

Halloween pumpkin

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan Gianforte welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the governor’s residence Sunday on Halloween night.

They will hand out treats from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 2 Carson St. in Helena.

Carson Street, between Lockey Avenue and East Broadway Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The governor and first lady urge trick-or-treaters to be safe on Halloween, including following these safety tips:

· Avoid trick-or-treating alone and walk in groups or with a responsible adult.

· Make trick-or-treaters more visible to motorists by using a flashlight and putting reflective tape on costumes and bags.

· Be safe when crossing the street – look both ways, use crosswalks when possible, and walk, don’t run.

· Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.

· Stick to well-lit areas and approach well-lit homes.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News