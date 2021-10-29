Governor, first lady to hand out candy on Halloween

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan Gianforte welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the governor’s residence Sunday on Halloween night.

They will hand out treats from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 2 Carson St. in Helena.

Carson Street, between Lockey Avenue and East Broadway Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The governor and first lady urge trick-or-treaters to be safe on Halloween, including following these safety tips:

· Avoid trick-or-treating alone and walk in groups or with a responsible adult.

· Make trick-or-treaters more visible to motorists by using a flashlight and putting reflective tape on costumes and bags.

· Be safe when crossing the street – look both ways, use crosswalks when possible, and walk, don’t run.

· Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.

· Stick to well-lit areas and approach well-lit homes.

