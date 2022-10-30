Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween.

They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the state Capitol building.

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen will also have treats for trick-or-treaters.

The governor and first lady urge trick-or-treaters to be safe on Halloween, including following these safety tips:

• Avoid trick-or-treating alone and walk in groups or with a responsible adult.

• Make trick-or-treaters more visible to motorists by using a flashlight and putting reflective tape on costumes and bags.

• Be safe when crossing the street – look both ways, use crosswalks when possible, and walk, don’t run.

• Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.

• Stick to well-lit areas and approach well-lit homes.

With the governor’s residence at the corner of East Broadway and Carson streets in Helena closed for renovations, the governor and first lady are welcoming trick-or-treaters to the state Capitol.