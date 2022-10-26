Governor asked to intervene to in Broadwater County housing development

Nearly 100 Broadwater County residents have asked Gov. Greg Gianforte to intervene in the proposed Horse Creek Hills subdivision, saying his administration wrongly approved permits for the project.

The group says their way of life, water rights and wildlife are threatened by this subdivision. The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and several of its members filed a complaint in August against Broadwater County and the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

They want the DNRC to revoke the permit.

“The failure of Broadwater County and the DNRC to take responsibility and reasonably study the potential impacts of a new trophy home sited amidst a rural, agricultural community is reprehensible,” they wrote.

The Horse Creek Hills subdivision proposed by Martinsdale-based 71 Ranch is a 435- acre development with 39 residential lots and 2 commercial lots on the eastern shore and directly upstream from Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Confederate Creek.

It was approved by the Broadwater County Planning Board in late July after the DNRC signed off on the use of several exempt wells for water supplies.

A Gianforte spokeswoman said Wednesday the governor's office is reviewing the letter and the governor continues to have the utmost confidence in DNRC as it follows the law.

The plaintiffs say the DNRC’s approval contradicts Montana Supreme Court litigation that found the DNRC cannot authorize new subdivisions that rely on several exempt wells. They said it undermines the Montana Water Use Act and leads to violations of senior water rights and negative water supply impacts.

“The governor has complete authority to direct the DNRC to take corrective action, follow the law, and reverse the unlawful approval of exempt wells for Horse Creek Hills,” Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said in a news release.

He said one of the biggest problems with the subdivision could be resolved immediately if "the state makes the right decision and simply follows the law.”