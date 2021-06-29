Government UFO report leaves issues up in the air, observers say

Two Montana residents with a deep interest in UFOs said Monday they have mixed feelings about a recently released government report on unexplained sightings that called for more study.
Richard O’Connor of the Jesse A. Marcel Library in Clancy, which aims to enhance public awareness and understanding of UFOs, and Michael Masters, a biological anthropologist who teaches at Montana Tech, said the report unveiled Friday revealed little new information, but added there were things they found interesting.
The seven-page preliminary report, “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to the congressional Intelligence and Armed Services Committee. It said investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories, according to the Associated Press.
The report stated the need for better data collection about what's increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.
There were 18 cases in which witnesses saw "unusual" patterns of movement or flight characteristics, the report said, adding that more analysis was needed to determine if those sightings represented "breakthrough" technology, according to the Associated Press.
“Basically I was disappointed in the report,” said O’Connor, who said Monday that much of what was released by the government was already known. “They call it a preliminary report, which hopefully implies more information will be coming in the near future.”
He said a report such as this “could just set us back to the place we have been for the past 50 years.”
“It just seems like it is stonewalling by Congress to the American people, just like it’s been for decades on this,” he said. “This is one more instance of those in the know refusing to come forward and tell the American public.”
Masters said he found it interesting the government acknowledged a limited amount of reporting, "which is mostly their own fault." He said in the past couple of years, the Navy changed protocols that allowed its pilots to report these things.
The report notes the Navy established an unidentified aerial phenomena reporting system in 2019 and the Air Force adopted it in 2020. He said the Department of Defense will over the next three months develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information on potential sightings.
Masters said the government also acknowledged there were flight characteristics beyond our technology and that of our adversaries, and that deserves further study.
“What happens next is that we turn from the question of 'are these real' to 'where did they come from,'” he said.
Both Masters and O’Connor dismiss fears of UFOs posing a threat.
Masters wrote a book released in 2019, “Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon,” which poses that technological advances in the future allow backward time travel by future human descendants as an explanation for UFO sightings.
“There is absolutely no reason why they would harm us in any way since their existence is the result of our continued longevity on this planet,” Masters said. “The questions of national security become moot if this explanation is accurate. It explains why they have been here for decades and never intervened.”
O’Connor said he was disturbed by comments regarding threats posed by unidentified aerial phenomena in the early paragraphs of the report.
“Given the long history (of UFOs), it’s improbable to me that UFOs can be seen as a threat,” he said.
O’Connor said he remains skeptical of government claims they don’t know what this is. Some claims still implied terrestrial technology coming from Soviet Union, Russia, China or some other super power.
Congress last year required the report, which was delivered Friday. While its lack of conclusions has already been made public, the report on what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena" still represents a milestone in the study of the issue.
U.S. officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity said there were "no clear indications" that the sightings could be linked to alien life. There is also no definitive linkage of sightings to potentially unknown technology of an adversary like Russia or China.
The report was published online and delivered to the House and Senate intelligence committees with a classified annex. Lawmakers were given a briefing earlier in June on the investigation.
The report lists five potential categories, including the possibility of foreign adversaries flying unknown technology to events occurring naturally in the atmosphere.
But only one instance was categorized as "airborne clutter" and believed to be a large, deflating balloon. The rest are uncategorized because of a lack of information. That includes three instances of potential sightings captured on videos that were declassified and released in recent years.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the unidentified aerial phenomena report highlights the problem of flight hazards on or near military test and training ranges. She ordered the Pentagon's top intelligence and security official to establish a more formal means of coordinating the collection, reporting and analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena information. This body also would make recommendations on securing military test and training ranges.
Part of the data collection effort is destigmatizing unidentified aerial phenomena and pushing pilots to report what they see, even when what they see is implausible.
O'Connor founded the Jesse E. Marcel Library in Clancy, named in honor of his, the late Jesse Marcel, a Helena physician who, as a boy in 1947, said he had viewed UFO wreckage in Roswell, New Mexico. Folks interested in UFOs will meet at the library at 7 p.m. Friday, which is World UFO Day. Contact him at rkojaml@gmail.com for more information.
The National UFO Reporting Center lists two recent potential UFO sightings in Montana on May 15: A string of lights in Emigrant and a large brightly lit object in Glasgow.
The government report can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3qyC6h1.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
