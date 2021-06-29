Government UFO report leaves issues up in the air, observers say

“Basically I was disappointed in the report,” said O’Connor, who said Monday that much of what was released by the government was already known. “They call it a preliminary report, which hopefully implies more information will be coming in the near future.”

He said a report such as this “could just set us back to the place we have been for the past 50 years.”

“It just seems like it is stonewalling by Congress to the American people, just like it’s been for decades on this,” he said. “This is one more instance of those in the know refusing to come forward and tell the American public.”

Masters said he found it interesting the government acknowledged a limited amount of reporting, "which is mostly their own fault." He said in the past couple of years, the Navy changed protocols that allowed its pilots to report these things.

The report notes the Navy established an unidentified aerial phenomena reporting system in 2019 and the Air Force adopted it in 2020. He said the Department of Defense will over the next three months develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information on potential sightings.