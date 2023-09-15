The city of Helena must hold a municipal election come fall for one citizens' council district after two filed as 11th hour write-in candidates, and estimates put the city's election budget at about a $6,000 shortfall.

Despite a diminutive mail ballot election, only about a seventh of the city, Helena Clerk of the Commission Dannai Clayborn told the city commissioners during a Sept. 6 administrative meeting "the commission (election) budget currently reflects $24,000 available for the 2023 election cycle."

The county administers elections through its dedicated department that then bills the municipality after the fact.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Connor Fitzpatrick said in an interview Thursday that the county's best estimate for a municipal election of this size is about $30,000, but he is "not sure where it will land with costs shifting as we speak."

Fitzpatrick said the "programming" of an election is where the bulk of costs are born, the staffing, printing and postage.

Those costs per-race begin to diminish as the number of races increase because the infrastructure is in place. That is up to a certain point when additional election infrastructure is required.

"That first race is the most expensive," he said.

He said a citywide election could cost the city about $60,000 to $70,000.

Fitzpatrick said his office checked previous election records and found Helena last held a citywide, city-only election about two years ago and were billed about $50,000.

If the county is holding an election in conjunction with municipalities, it shares in the cost.

"With the county not having an election, we've come up a little short," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said in an interview Wednesday. "That caught us all off guard; we thought we had a full election."

Clayborn said during the Sept. 6 meeting that "several city managers and a finance director ago, there was a standard number that was put into that budget line item."

"I looked at historical records and what had been the practice over the last couple of city managers and administrations was that the city commission would cover a median given to us by the elections office, and because we have to pay for our election, a contingency fund would be used out of the city manager's budget," Clayborn said. "I'm not defending the accounting practice. It was just how it had been handled by previous commissions and previous city managers. That's been over the past two election cycles."

Collins said moving forward, the city will maintain a budget more closely aligned with the county's latest estimates.

"It's the best way forward. We don't want to be caught like this again," he said.

The city was nearly off the hook for an election this cycle with three city commissioners running unopposed for either re-election, or in the case of Commissioner Andy Shirtliff, running unopposed for his first full term in the seat vacated by the late Commissioner Eric Feaver. Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan will return unopposed.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson is running unopposed for re-election.

And not one of the seven neighborhood districts, which elect four people to represent them on the Helena Citizens' Council, had more than four candidates file until with less than 24 hours before the deadline, Bryan Bolstad and Lori Fitzgerald filed as write-in candidates for neighborhood district one.

They joined incumbents John F. Andrew, Patricia Bik and Diana Hammer, who filed before the regular candidate filing deadline of June 19, on the ballot for the lone district.

Districts two and seven saw four candidates file, who will be declared elected by acclamation like the rest of the unopposed candidates.

District three saw three candidates file, while district five had one.

Districts four and six saw no candidates seeking election to one of the four available seats.

Similarly in East Helena, incumbents Wesley Feist and Suzan Ferguson are running unopposed for re-election to their East Helena City Council seats.

Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 23 to neighborhood district one, made up roughly of the south end of Last Chance Gulch and the west side south of Knight Street.

The election is set for Nov. 7. Late registration begins Oct. 11, at which point, voters will have to register in person at the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office, 316 Park Ave.

Fitzgerald also said his office is also concluding its National Voter Registration Act-mandated process of culling inactive voters from the roll.

He said about 500 inactive voters have been sent letters requesting a response. If by Monday the office has not received a response from the voter, they will be removed from the roll.

Helena City Commissioner Melinda Reed expressed concern back on Sept. 6 and again at the commission's regular meeting Monday that the city still has an obligation to inform voters who will not receive a ballot of the election results.

Collins said Wednesday that the city will include an insert into voters' water bill detailing the election results.