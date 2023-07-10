Montana Department of Revenue is hosting public meetings across the state this month to help taxpayers understand the property valuation process and how the department determined the new property tax values.

A Helena version of the Property Assessment Town Hall is scheduled for Tuesday and July 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. inside the Helena Middle School auditorium, 1025 Rodney St.

A Boulder meeting is scheduled for Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 25-51 Little Boulder Road.

Two Townsend meetings are scheduled for July 19 from noon to 3 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

Virtual meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 and July 25 at various times.

Those seeking more information on the town hall meetings can find it on the department of revenue's website, https://mtrevenue.gov.