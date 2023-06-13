The Montana Department of Revenue said Tuesday it is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land properties.

These notices are not tax bills, the department said in a news release. They include the department’s determination of market or productivity value and the taxable value for your property that will be used by your county treasurer to determine the property taxes owed for tax year 2023 and 2024.

Brendan Beatty, director of the Montana Department of Revenue, said it’s important for Montana property owners to review this information.

“If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to correct property characteristics and make adjustments that may impact the value of the property for Tax Year 2023.”

He urged people to review the notice as soon as possible and "contact us if you have questions.”

The public can find contact information for local Department of Revenue field offices by visiting MTRevenue.gov/contact/ or by calling 406-444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.

Property owners who disagree with the department’s determination of value for their property may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information on the informal review process at MTRevenue.gov.

Public meetings in cities and towns will be held statewide in July to help taxpayers understand the property valuation process and how the department determined the new values on their appraisal notices. Go to MTRevenue.gov for the dates, times, and venues of the public meetings being held.