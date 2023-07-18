The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners is set to approve its final fiscal year 2024 budget during Thursday's meeting.

The county's upcoming budget boasts estimated expenditures totaling more than $130 million and projected revenue at nearly $97 million.

Those represent about a 45% and 1% increase in actual expenditures and revenues from the previous year, respectively.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Financial Officer Frank Cornwell said the increase in expenditures is "mostly due to personnel services, our second to biggest number, and then operations and maintenance."

The county's personnel costs are anticipated to rise north of $36.25 million, making up nearly 28% of the county's FY24 expenditures.

County employees will see a 4% cost of living increase in wages, and the county expects to pay $50 more per employee in health insurance premiums.

The county also approved the hiring of 4.5 full-time equivalencies in the coming fiscal year. One full-time treasury administrative assistant and fairgrounds maintenance technician and one half-time district court clerk and bailiff were approved and budgeted for during this summer's budgeting process. The county will also hire one full-time public health program manager and public safety deputy, both of which are fully grant-funded positions.

The large jump in spending also relates to delayed capital improvement projects, according to Cornwell.

The county is planning to spend more than $8.7 million on capital improvement projects, $7.7 million of which has been allocated to road and bridge projects, leaving about $11.8 million in reserves at the end of FY24.

"This is mainly due to supply chain issues, resulting in postponement of capital projects and causing a delay year in and year out," Cornwell said. "We just keep pushing projects to the next year until we can get them done."

Cornwell told the county commissioners July 13 ahead of their approval of the preliminary budget that the difference in countywide revenue between fiscal years 23 and 24 involves increases to grants, interest earnings and tax revenue.

Interest earnings are expected to make up 24.3% of the county's budgeted revenue at an estimated more than $23.5 million.

"Interest as you know has just skyrocketed, so we continue to absorb a significant increase in interest income," Cornwell said. "That is something we really need, especially with that high inflation that we're experiencing lately, and it offsets that inflation."

The county anticipates securing more than $17 million in intergovernmental revenue via state and federal grants, which makes up 17.8% of its budgeted revenue.

The county also expects to collect about $38,442,438 in tax and special assessment revenue in fiscal year 24, making up the majority of the county's budgeted revenue at 39.7%.

Cornwell said his office estimates increases in county property taxes of $15.92, $47.75 and $95.50, respectively for homes valued at $100,000, $300,000 and $600,000.

The estimation is a new requirement by the Montana Legislature. Senate Bill 332 now requires counties to include this estimation of increases in property taxes within the preliminary budget.