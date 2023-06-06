The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract with Summit Food Service to provide commissary and food services for inmates at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

The county does not pay for the services, but grants Summit permission to operate in the jail and collect fees from the inmates. The county will collect a commission of 35% of net sales for regular commissary items and care packs.

The contract runs through April 2026, with an option for the county to renew for two two-year periods.

According to the contract, Summit will employ the staff required to operate the commissary.

The contract also stipulates Summit will "operate and manage Commissary Services hereunder in a professional manner and supply with merchandise of good quality."

The contract resulted from a request for proposals solicited by the county for telecommunications and commissary services. A contract with NCIC Inmate Communications was already approved and signed.

NCIC Inmate Communications has long partnered with Summit. In its proposal, NCIC said the county could choose its own commissary service provider as part of the contract.

Detention Center Capt. Bradley Bragg told the commissioners during their June 1 meeting that a five-person selection committee "still felt that Summit Food Services provided the best opportunity for the county and for the public."

Summit will also provide banking services for inmates as part of the contract.

"As part of this, they will also be handling all of our inmate banking system, helping us track inmate accounts with different charges they do, with their phone charges, with their commissary charges, and other site charges that we could have for haircuts or medical charges that need to be made," Bragg said. "They also help us manage our inmate debt for when inmates go below what they have for their account balance to be able to manage getting them back up to that at a reasonable time whenever they either have to come back into our facility or as they get deposits throughout time."

Bragg said one benefit of the new contract is the lowering of the fee charged to people transferring money to inmates' accounts.

"Currently, our current provider charges $8.95 every time you try to put money on somebody's books," he said. "With the new contract with Summit, the funding fee will be down to $4 for the public for any type of deposits either online or in person with an additional 4% credit card processing fee if you use a credit card -- to help recoup those credit card costs. So we'll be able to provide less fees for the public, which is obviously going to provide more money for the inmates for their books and being able to manage their money inside the facility."

The contract does not stipulate the cost of commissary items, though it does afford Summit the right "to adjust the retail prices on the commissary price list to reflect any increase in cost, and to ensure the financial objectives of the Agreement."

On its website, Summit bills itself as "one of the nation's largest corrections-focused managed services providers, serving all sizes and types of correctional facilities, including state-wide operations and some of the largest metropolitan correctional facilities in the country."

The company signed a five-year contract with Cascade County Adult Detention Center at the end of 2022.

KSFY, a broadcast news station in Summit's hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported in 2022 that inmates in the state corrections facilities serviced by Summit accused the company of intentionally distributing low-quality meals to inmates to drive up sales of high-priced commissary goods.

County Commissioner Candace Payne questioned why the contract did not first go through a public bidding process.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the county's bid process is different under its procurement rules and regulations than its request for proposals process.

Bragg stated the county received five proposals from five companies that remain available for public review and that those proposals were read aloud and considered by the county's selection committee during a public meeting.

Because no county funds will be used to purchase the services, Bragg said no budget authority is required from the commission.

"We're not paying for these services," he said. "They are able to provide this with the funds they'll get from the commissary sales, from the funding fees, to be able to provide what they need to make their money, and we get a commission off of this."

The commission approved the contract on a 3-0 vote during the June 1 regular meeting.