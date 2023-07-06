The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved salary increases for county elected officials during its meeting Thursday.

Most elected officials received a $2,000 annual bump to their base salaries on top of increased longevity pay. The average salary of elected officials in Lewis and Clark County will be $100,475 in fiscal year 2024. The average county commissioner salary will be $94,023 in FY24.

As required by state law, the Lewis and Clark County Compensation Board during its June 5 meeting recommended the county commission approve the resolution.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen moved to approve the resolution, which was seconded by fellow Commissioner Candace Payne and passed on a 3-0 vote.

No public comment nor commission discussion was offered on the resolution.

Hunthausen will make $99,190 in the coming fiscal year, including $23,912 in longevity pay.

Payne and County Commission Chairman Tom Rolfe, both being relative newcomers to the body, will make $2,000 and $3,500 in longevity pay, respectively, for total FY24 salaries of $90,690 and $92,190.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Kevin Downs will make $136,723, the highest paid elected official in the county.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton will make $112,602 in FY24.

The salaries of all 52 sworn officers employed in the sheriff's office are tied to the sheriff's salary.

Dutton said in an interview Thursday the increase was planned for and built into the office's budget.

Lewis and Clark County Justices of the Peace Michael Swingley and Mark Piskolich will make $97,190 and $92,190 in fiscal year 24, respectively.

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer, Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves will make $96,190 in fiscal year 24.

Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney will make $93,590.