A Helena man living on the streets is generating a wave of support and momentum behind a sober camp for unsheltered people he started in Oro Fino Gulch about a mile south of downtown.

The encampment of about 20 unsheltered people, lead by a man named Rad, was evicted by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office from private property, prompting members to move down the road and onto U.S. Forest Service land. The group has less than two weeks before it will have to move again, per USFS camping rules.

"It buys us a little bit of time," Rad previously told the Independent Record. "Let's face it, I don't want to take these people right back to town where all the drugs and the dope and everything else is."

It is a legitimate concern shared by Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Theresa Ortega.

"He is not making up stories when he says he has people up there who couldn't get what they needed in town, but the group around them supported them," Ortega said to the Helena City Commissioners during their Monday meeting. "They help get them to their meetings. Their parole officers are coming up there to meet with them because it's a safe, stable place for them. There are people there just to get a job and need a place to stay before they move on. ... What's being done up there is just amazing."

Rad, his pit bull terrier and her puppies, piled in a fabric wagon with a metal frame, attended Monday evening's meeting to appeal to city officials.

"I'm here to rattle some cages; I want to get people's attention," Rad politely told the commission Monday evening. "I challenge you all to come to my encampment. I want to introduce all of my people and get their stories out because there's a story behind each and every one of those faces."

He has visited with Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen.

The week prior, he tried to meet with Gov. Greg Gianforte, but was turned away as Gianforte was participating in a Republican Governors Association meeting in Aspen, Colorado.

"I have to echo Theresa's (Ortega) comments, this is the epitome of peer support, and I think it's really impressive. I think it's working," City Commissioner Melinda Reed said in an interview Tuesday.

"He (Rad) asked us to listen and have a conversation, and that's where I'd like to start," Reed said. "If we come up with an idea without hearing from the people who will be most affected by it, we might miss the mark ... And maybe the solution is different than we thought it'd be."

When asked if she believes changes could come from this fresh look at an old problem, Reed said "I want to believe yes."

"I don't have the answer just yet, but we're going to try hard to find a solution," she said.

Ortega told the commissioners the group is not looking for a handout. In fact, the camp is even footing the bill for the portable toilet parked off Oro Fino Gulch Road.

"We're not asking for money," Ortega said during the meeting. "How do we do this, make this place? Because obviously we don't have enough homeless shelters here in town, and this was taken on partly because of that."

For months, Rad, who described himself as "an old drunk and an old a******," has welcomed people into his camp, giving them a tent to sleep in and a small but strong support network.

The camp has only a handful of rules, the big ones being no alcohol and no drugs.

Rad said the only exception to the no alcohol rule is when someone needs help detoxing, which he said has happened more than once.

Rad spent the bulk of his adult life on the wrong side of the law. He said he was so low at one point, he wanted to die and tried to drink himself to death.

He said he had an epiphany after coming out of a black out in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

He started attending counseling at Our Place and quickly noticed there are many others in Helena who do not meet the city's only homeless shelter's, God's Love, barrier to entry and have nowhere else to go.

"There's no place safe," Rad said. "If you're homeless, there is no safe place to go. You're either worried about all your stuff being robbed or getting roused at 3 o'clock in the morning by the police or the sprinkler system. Now you're walking around for two or three hours, you got an appointment at 9, and you're trying to figure out how to take a shower."

So he pitched a handful of tents given to him by congregation members in the church he attends, and started inviting those like him to stay.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the group started out on USFS land and moved following the 16-day time limit onto what was later determined to be private land owned by a Butte resident.

Dutton said he gave the group more time than we would a standard trespass, three days and a wake-up, and that the group was respectful and relocated back onto USFS land within the sheriff's timeline.

"While we do have a regional policy that binds us to a 16-day stay limit on national forest system lands in Montana, we recognize these folks as members of the community and are hopeful that a longer term community-driven solution will come," USFS spokeswoman Chiara Cipriano said in an emailed statement Tuesday.