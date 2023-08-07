A pair of teenage skateboarders are calling on the Helena City Commission to install lights at the skate park on Last Chance Gulch, a move they say will deter criminal activities and expand access to the sport.

"Getting lights above the skate park would not only increase the amount of time we can have fun, but we also has some valid concerns and reasons why there should be lights at the skate park," Juno Field, an 18-year-old Helena skater, told the city commissioners during their July 24 meeting.

Field said lights would help people who work during the day access the park later. Both he and Isaiah Stephenson, another Helena skate park regular who joined Fields at the commission meeting, work until 7 p.m.

The pair and others like them only get about an hour to skate on weeknights before they must vacate the park, and even less time outside of the summer months.

Field said the lights would attract more skaters and allow for events and competitions, or "skate jams," bringing tourists into the city for a weekend.

"It would benefit Helena's economy, local skate shops, we'd have business at the restaurants and (vacation rentals)," he said.

The duo, who said they are at the skate park nearly daily, also believe lights would keep crime and criminal mischief down.

"Patrolling officers around the area would be able to see and protect the teenagers and children against drugs and fights," Field said. "This has become a huge issue recently, especially in recent years and it's only gotten worse."

Stephenson said during an interview Thursday that there has been trouble lately at the park.

"Last night there was a fight," he said. "It's gotten to be a serious problem."

He noted recent vandalism at the park, something he said the core group of skaters are opposed to, and destruction of skaters' cars.

Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Cory Bailey said in an email Friday he has "not noticed an uptick in crime in the area."

"We frequently do have fights, criminal mischief, and garbage in the area," Bailey said. "The police department is a proponent of lights. It helps to alleviate problems and allows us to check the areas better and see crime when it is occurring. It also helps other to be aware of crime when it is occurring."

Stephenson said the problem is not within the skating community, he said, but ne'er-do-wells hanging about Centennial Park.

"The people here at the skate park, it's a big community," he said. "The skaters are here to skate. ... We're here to get away from our jobs."

Stephenson runs the Nomad Skate Shop, 1415 11th Ave., so not only does he have a vested interest in expanding the local community, he simply enjoys skating with people.

"You skate once with someone, you're tight," he said.

Brandon Millican, a father of two 8-year-old twin boys, said he recognized the community atmosphere at skate parks from day one.

His boys, George and John, love to ride their bikes and scooters in their home skate park in Malta.

"We keep their bikes in my vehicle," he said with a laugh.

Brandon Millican said in an interview Thursday evening that his boys' swim team schedule "consumes most of the summer" and with school starting up again soon, "this was the last week for summer shenanigans."

The trio set out on a tour of every skate park in Montana. They made their stop in Helena Thursday and met up with an old friend of Brandon Millican and his daughter, Evelyn.

"Everyone here at these skate parks has a common goal," Brandon Millican said. "There's not a bunch of riffraff around. There's a common courtesy here."

He said "sure, there's the occasional foul language and scrapes and bruises, but that's life."

The very young riding up and down skate park slopes is a common site at Helena's and any skate park. When asked about the young kids, who could easily be seen by serious skaters as impediments, Stephenson said "(t)his is for everyone."

"This is a community center, and I want it to be a community center," he said.

Helena resident John Sorensen and his daughter Evelyn said it was their first time at the skate park. They had come to meet the Millicans.

John Sorensen said he was pleasantly surprised, they were having fun and will likely return.

"Everybody has etiquette here," he said.

And it's not just kids.

Helena resident Evan Estrada has skated for 30 years. Now at 34, Estrada said he has skated his fair share of parks around the region and Helena's remains his favorite.

He said the layout and flow of the park is perfect. There is enough flat ground between park features to accommodate many skaters.

"It's spread out and there's a little bit for everyone," he said. "I like a little breathing room."

Like the rest of the older crowd, Estrada gets his park time in after work.

"For us older guys, it's an after 5 kind of thing," he said.

Estrada is another regular user of the park who leans into the community aspect of skating.

"This is where I found all of my friends when I was 15," he said. "We're still friends today. It's a good little community."

He said he would also like to see lights installed at the park.

"Night sessions are the best. Everyone's cool and in a good mood," he said.

Some of the skaters said they have tried bringing their own lights, but that their efforts are usually quickly thwarted by Helena Police Department officers citing noise ordinance violations.

"We're just trying to skate when it's not a million degrees outside," Stephenson said. "But they're always super nice about it. They say they just don't want to see us trespassed from the park."

He said they either skate under their lights for as long as they can "or skate downtown, and the city is not a fan of that."

It will likely be the skaters most difficult trick to land as the city is looking at a veritable laundry list of needed upgrades and repairs to its parks system.

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff recently called for lights at the Centennial Park dog park.

"I really like the idea of solar lighting or plugging solar into existing power that's down there," he said, adding that he spends plenty of time in the park with his family and their dog.

"I've brought it up before, the need to add lights to our dog park for safety because it is along the railroad, but also too I have seen a lot of the activity (in the skate park). ... So thanks for bringing this idea to us." Shirtliff told Field and Stephenson.

Last Chance Splash, the municipal pool, required nearly a quarter-of-a-million-dollar shot in the arm this budget season in order to keeps its doors open seven days week.

Kendrick Field has long needed critical repairs, and users of the baseball diamond have called for a turf field to keep maintenance costs down and extend its use to other groups.

In fiscal year 2022, Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course's budget came up about $325,000 in the red. The following year, the city commission approved a $143,000 general fund subsidy to cover the outstanding debt taken on to build Muni's Sports Grille at the course.

The Memorial Park warming hut is so dilapidated, the city closed it to the public this past winter.

City Commissioner Sean Logan has proposed spending about $300,000 on two solar panel arrays on city owned property following the success of the same installation at the transportation department shop in June.

Logan did not tap specific city facilities to receive the upgrades in his proposal, but such an installation could power park lights.

Still the skaters remain undeterred.

"I'm going to push this as long as I can," Stephenson said. "I think (the city commission) wants to see people trying to fight for this."