Property assessors with the Montana Department of Revenue fielded sometimes heated questions from some of the nearly 100 Lewis and Clark County residents regarding recent property appraisals that some said increased by more than 50%.

The department mailed out its biannual property assessments in June, and Department of Revenue Property Assessment Division's Lewis and Clark County Area Manager Roz Olson told attendees in about 90% of cases in which a property's assessed value increased more than 10%, market appreciation was cited as the cause.

"We have a very active market, or we've had in the last couple of years, so again, it's the market and it's people, it's supply and demand and people who are purchasing these properties that are driving the value up," Olson said.

Olson spoke to attendees Tuesday at a meeting at Helena Middle School about her and her staff's methods for calculating Montana properties' market value.

Olson said the 11 people in her Last Chance Gulch office appraised more than 66,000 homes in the county, and as a result, it is not uncommon for assessors to miss something about the property that could lower the market value, an outbuilding that was removed for example.

"Please, let us know and we will take it off of your property record card and you won't be assessed for it, but if we don't know, we can't remove it from your property," Olson said.

Property owners can review their property record card for inaccuracies online at property.mt.gov.

Those who disagree with the state's appraisal have 30 days from the date on their appraisal notice to file an appeal, via Form AB-26, though they are required to still pay property taxes under protest.

The state also uses comparable sales to determine the market value of a property.

Olson said three to five comparables are used to gauge property values and that property owners can work with assessors to select better comparables.

"There are avenues for you, but the first avenue would be to call us, so we can see how we can help you out," Olson said. "We are a part of the community, and we are very concerned."

Helena resident Andrew Elford told the assessors he listed his Broadway Street home for sale in 2021 and received numerous offers from corporations and hedge funds looking to turn the property into a rental or vacation rental.

He asked the assessors if they consider who or what entity is purchasing a property when using those sales numbers to determine market value.

"This is an investment firm, not a person; It's not contributing anything to our community, yet it's raising our taxes," Elford said in an interview following the meeting. "They're essentially creating a business and getting the lower tax rate."

In Montana, residential properties are charged a 1.35% tax rate while commercial properties face a 1.89% rate.

Olson said her office has no way of tracking such information and therefore does not make those considerations.

Mike and Kat Schwieterman made the drive from Lincoln to attend the town hall.

"It was just lip service," Mike Schwieterman said afterward. "We wanted to voice our concern, and we want them to take it seriously."

Kat Schwieterman called the assessment methods "so subjective."

The couple owns 28 acres in Lincoln. The property boasts a small body of water that Kat Schwieterman said is more like a pond, with depths upward of 5 feet and an abundance of leeches. She said the pond was included in the recent appraisal as an amenity.

The couple's property assessment shot up more than 50%.

"You have to use your brain; you can't blame things on a manual," she said. "I don't understand why the legislators don't do more to help."

A handful of legislators were in attendance, mostly Democrats who pointed the finger at their Republican counterparts.

"We did work on a lot of things last session, and unfortunately, we kinda missed the mark," Rep. Julie Dooling, a Republican, conceded to the audience. "This was my third session, and it was an issue during my second session as well. But when you have a $2 billion surplus, you kinda get that little sparkly squirrel in the corner of your eye, and you, you know, sometimes fail to take care of the things that actually mean a lot to our taxpayers."

An important message to come from the meeting is that when property taxes go up, the mill levies have to come down per state law.

“We don’t know exactly how it will shape out until October,” Lewis and Clark County Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves previously told the Independent Record, at which point the county finance office will finalize mill levies and determine property tax rates.

The Department of Revenue's next Helena town hall on property appraisals is slated for 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 18 at the Helena Middle School auditorium. Tuesday's meeting scheduled for the same time wrapped up around 7:30 p.m.

Two Townsend meetings are scheduled for July 19 from noon to 3 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

A Boulder meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Virtual meetings via Zoom are scheduled for July 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. and July 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. A link to join the virtual meetings is available on the department's website at https://bit.ly/43ma6PA.