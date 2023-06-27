The Helena City Commission passed its preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget Monday evening with a vote on the final budget expected to come Sept. 11.

The city boasts a total projected revenue for FY24 at $99,677,045 compared to $103,393,764 in expenditures.

Revenue in FY24 is projected to decrease nearly 11.6% from the previous year. Expenditures for the coming year are also projected to decrease by more than 25% from the previous year.

A market wage study recently done by the city concluded employee wages were 10% to 30% below market.

City employees, especially those with families, were also paying exorbitant monthly health insurance premiums. The commission elected to increase its contributions to employee health care accounts by as much as $300 per employee per month.

"Staff at one point, if they had a family, were paying well over $700 a month out of pocket to support their families with health insurance, and now that's around $330 a month, much more affordable for those with families to work for the city of Helena and choose to stay," Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson said during Monday's meeting.

City Commissioner Emily Dean commended staff for the "hours and hours and hours" spent preparing the budget and for incorporating commission priorities such as employee wages and benefits.

"One of the things we've really prioritized this year is getting our staff to market wages so that we can be competitive with the county, the state and other municipalities and recruit and retain some of the best talent," Dean said ahead of the vote.

In his letter of transmittal accompanying the preliminary budget, City Manager Tim Burton states his goal for the FY24 budget is to continue to "stabilize the organization and reestablish the City of Helena as an employer of choice."

Burton's letter states the budget reflects an effort to "(h)elp curb the impacts of inflation on employees and their families by absorbing a 9% increase in healthcare costs."

While the city may be contributing more to employee health insurance accounts, the commission will consider passing an increase in its permissive health insurance levy assessed on city residents that Danielson said in an email Tuesday is expected to generate nearly $2.8 million in tax revenue in FY24.

The city commission is expected vote on that and other local mill levies during its Sept. 11 meeting.

The budget also features a 4% cost of living adjustment for eligible city employees.

Danielson said Monday the city is engaged in contract negotiations with some bargaining units that will likely require a future budget amendment when finalized.

The commission further approved an infusion of $203,000 in American Rescue Plan Act savings into the municipal pool, allowing for it to remain open seven days a week.

The commissioners approved the allocation of those funds as part of a separate action Monday.

"We do have the staff to operate the pool at full capacity per the status quo," Helena Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Doug Smith said Monday.